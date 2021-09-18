New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

In case you live under a rock, or care very little about the NFL, something big happened on opening weekend. The New Orleans Saints kicked off their 2021-2022 season in a way absolutely no one expected. They not only beat the Green Bay Packers, but they obliterated the them, handing the Packers their worst loss since Aaron Rodgers took over as the starting quarterback. It was, without question, the biggest blowout of opening weekend, and not a single person on planet Earth saw it coming.

