NFL

Ways to Watch: Saints at Panthers 2021 NFL Week 2

batonrougenews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers on Sept. 19, 2021 New Orleans Saints SAINTS-PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW. The New Orleans Saints, throwing adversity of Hurricane Ida to the wind for three hours and beginning their season with a 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., now continue their 2021 journey away from the Caesars Superdome for two more weeks, starting with a noon matchup with the Panthers on Sept. 19 to open NFC South play.

The Spun

Kenny Stills Has A 2-Word Message For Saints Fans

On Monday night, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo announced that Kenny Stills is signing with the New Orleans Saints. This will mark the veteran wideout’s second tenure with the franchise. The Saints selected Stills in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact in Sean...
NFL
FanSided

The Jets should trade for Sam Darnold right now

Without debate, the New York Jets must trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Leave it up to the New York Jets to make another GOB Bluth-level huge mistake by trading away Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and then drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall out of BYU. Done...
NFL
Jennifer Hale
Daryl Johnston
signalscv.com

Packers vs Saints Live Stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online for free

It’s just about time for more football, The Packers vs Saints live stream marks the beginning of a new chapter for New Orleans, while Green Bay waits to see if this NFL live stream will be the first page of the final chapter of Rodgers’ career with the team. The...
NFL
Acme Packing Company

NFL Week 1 Sunday Schedule & Discussion: Packers-Saints & Chiefs-Browns lead the way

After questionable officiating got the NFL off to a banner start on Thursday night in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys, it’s time to move on to the first NFL Sunday of the 2021 season! The opening week finds Green Bay Packers fans seeing our team in a prominent matchup against the New Orleans Saints, while a Divisional playoff rematch from the AFC takes top billing in that conference.
NFL
Super Bowl
Verizon
NFL
Twitter
Facebook
Youtube
Green Bay Packers
Carolina Panthers
Football
Sports
newyorkupstate.com

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers: How to watch NFL Week 1, time, TV channel, FREE live stream

The New York Jets visit the Carolina Panthers to kickoff the 2021 NFL Season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 12 (9/12/2021). TV coverage is on local CBS networks at 1:00 p.m., but not all of New York will get the game. Most of the Upstate NY will get the Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on CBS at that time. Check the coverage map here.
NFL
The Staten Island Advance

NFL | Week 1: How to watch the New York Jets at Carolina Panthers Sunday (9-12-21) without cable

New York Jets fans will get a glimpse of their future -- and their past -- when Gang Green visits the Carolina Panthers Sunday (Sept. 12, 2021) at 1 p.m. ET. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the second pick in last April’s NFL Draft, gets the nod for the Jets and he will face former Jets QB Sam Darnold, who had little success in New York and was traded away.
NFL
batonrougenews.net

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Offensive line coach Brendan Nugent will be at game, Ryan Nielsen, Brian Young will not. New Orleans Saints assistant Brendan Nugent (offensive line) will be in attendance for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, the team announced Saturday, Sept. 18. Ryan Nielsen (assistant head coach/defensive line) and Brian Young (pass rush specialist) will not be in attendance at Sunday's game due to Covid-19 protocols. Nielsen's and Young's duties will be divided among the defensive staff.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 2 odds, picks: Overs are the way to go as Steelers, Saints, Seahawks score big

How wonderful was it to have the NFL back last week? Sunday was a bit of a double-edged sword for me. I was very excited that the Chicago Bears weren't playing until the evening because it allowed me to spend the first Sunday glued to the couch watching NFL RedZone all day long. The problem with that, though, is that the Bears were in a spotlight game on Sunday night for all the world to see my shame.
NFL
batonrougenews.net

Panthers defense wakes up atop the league

CHARLOTTE - There are plenty of conditions you can put on it. It's early yet. They haven't gone on the road. The schedule, this or that. But when you boil what's happened in the first two weeks of the season down to cold, hard numbers, there's a factual conclusion. At...
NFL

