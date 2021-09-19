Switch to Darolutamide Maintenance Improves Survival in Taxane and NHA Pretreated mCRPC

Ramez Eskander, MD, describes the ARIEL3 study of rucaparib switch maintenance therapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. Ramez Eskander, MD: ARIEL3 was a prospective randomized clinical trial that took patients who had a high-grade serous or endometrioid ovarian cancer. The trial was designed so that these patients had to have 2 or more prior lines of platinum-containing chemotherapy, and they had to be platinum-sensitive following the penultimate platinum challenge, with a response to therapy. These patients were then randomized after the response to platinum-based combination chemotherapy to rucaparib vs placebo. Rucaparib 600 mg po bid [orally twice a day] vs placebo. And it was a 2:1 randomization, 375 patients were randomized to rucaparib, and 189 patients were randomized to placebo. The primary end point for the study was investigator-assessed progression-free survival [PFS]. And they did a hierarchical analysis where they looked at response rates in the BRCA-mutated patient population, the homologous recombination deficient [HRD] population—interestingly here assessed by loss of heterozygosity alone rather than the HRD biomarker—and then in the intent-to-treat or the all-comer population. And what we see and what’s important to note is that the magnitude of benefit was preserved throughout. The ARIEL3 trial showed a PFS benefit across all prespecified subgroup analyses. The magnitude of benefit was greatest in the BRCA-mutated population, where the progression-free survival difference was 16 months in the rucaparib arm vs 5 months for the placebo arm. There was still a preserved benefit in the homologous recombination deficient cohort, 13 months vs 5 months, and in the entire intent-to-treat population, there was a doubling in the progression-free survival, approximately 10 months vs 5 months.

