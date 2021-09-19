CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Switch to Darolutamide Maintenance Improves Survival in Taxane and NHA Pretreated mCRPC

Switching maintenance to darolutamide following taxane-based therapy with at least 1 novel hormonal agent showed statistically significant but clinically modest improvement in radiographic progression-free survival and event-free survival in patents with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Switching maintenance to darolutamide (Nubeqa) following taxane-based therapy with at least 1 novel hormonal agent...

