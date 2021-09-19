CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

With the Win: No. 6 Clemson 14, Georgia Tech 8

Clemson won its 30th consecutive home game to extend its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extend the nation's longest active home winning streak). Of the 135 players on Clemson's 2021 roster, 130 have never experienced a home loss in their Clemson careers. Five sixth-year "super seniors" on Clemson's 2021 roster were on the 2016 team that recovered from a home loss to Pitt by winning the national championship that season.

Lyn-J Dixon to transfer, Tyler Davis out for extended period

Tonight during Dabo Swinney's radio show two major developments took place as Clemson will head to Raleigh minus two significant veterans. First, Swinney noted that defensive...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit: DJ Uiagalelei needs reps to settle into Tigers offense

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has faith in Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei but believes the first-year starter needs reps to get settled. “DJ’s still, people expected him because he played against BC and Notre Dame and threw for however many yards, it was just like no problem, put DJ in,” Herbstreit said. “And I think it was a reality check on he is still a young kid. His future is bright but give him a chance to kind of get settled in and kind of get some reps like any human being needs. Can’t wait to see where he is mid-season in the ACC and where the whole [Clemson] offense is.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
clemsonsportstalk.com

Clemson at NC State (FOOTBALL, 9-25-2021)

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables briefly previews the N.C. State offense and looks back at the play of his defense on Saturday. Tony Elliott met with the media yesterday to discuss Clemson's 14-8 win over Georgia Tech and to look ahead to this weekend's game against NC State. 1 day...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Clemson's Defense Makes Goal-To-Go Stand In The Final Minute

With 35 seconds to go, Georgia Tech had the ball first and goal at the Clemson three-yard line down by 8. The Clemson defense stood up and made four consecutive stops, including James Skalski with a touchdown-saving tackle on fourth down, to secure the win for the Tigers.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Lowell's Locks: Week Three

It was a big week two for Lowell’s Locks, as a 4-2 record pushes me above .500 for the first time this season at 5-4-1. Does it matter that I thought Oregon and Iowa would both lose? No, no it does not. Because the only thing that matters here is the spread. Now, we’ll try to attack this week like Oregon’s relentless offense attacked Ohio State last week. Let’s get it!
COLLEGE SPORTS
clemsonsportstalk.com

Dabo Swinney: 'There's gonna be a lot of things on tape that we got to clean up'

"Unbelievable effort by our guys-- tremendous heart. We're getting better, but we're still a work in progress. Tonight was an incredibly strange game-- unbelievable situations that came up in the game. Offensively, they absolutely lined up in nothing that we prepared for. They decided that they were going to just play all odd-Double Cloud, play corners up, play overhangs, and make us go everything in between the tackles and give us the opportunity there to do that and just not let us have the big play."
CLEMSON, SC

