BOSTON (CBS) — Despite an absolutely absurd run throughout the 2021 season, anyone on the New England Revolution will be the first to tell you that the squad hasn’t won anything yet. That could change Wednesday night. The Revs can take their first step toward their ultimate goal of winning an MLS Cup on Wednesday when the club pays a visit to the Chicago Fire. With a victory, New England would clinch a spot in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. A win would also match the club’s single-season points record (59) and set a new mark for wins (18). A few big...

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO