The Jordan-Elbridge volleyball team swept Hannibal 3-0 on Thursday by scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-20. Gabriella Smart paced the Eagles with 14 points, six digs, five aces, five kills and a pair of blocks. Sarah Lane contributed 11 assists, eight points and four aces. Taylor Eaton had seven points, five digs, six kills, a block and an ace. Kendra Anderson chipped in with four points, three digs and a kill. Carrie Williams had for points, two aces, two digs and a kill. Sydney Parsons had six points, two aces and two digs, Madyn LaFleur had two points and three digs and Val Reith had five digs.

CAYUGA, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO