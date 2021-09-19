CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIZE basketball to offer clinics for boys & girls

By David Dupont
bgindependentmedia.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIZE basketball will be hosting skills clinics for high school, middle school, and elementary school students on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26. The clinics will be run at Perry Field House and will focus on a mix of skills training and strength and conditioning drills. No prior experience is necessary.

