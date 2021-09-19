RIZE basketball to offer clinics for boys & girls

The squad that started the unrivaled run of five state final four appearances in twelve years, Coach Gene Ford and this team saw an amazing year that ended in a 20-5 record including a dominating win in the regional final game dubbed the “Guernsey County War” against a talented Meadowbrook Colts team. Along with their trip to the final four, the State in 88 team is the only boys final four team that has five players earning individual spots on the program’s record board. Members of this historic team include: Kurt Froelich, Jeff Paden, Darin Ford, Jay Maximo, Price Winston, John Valentine, Brian Taylor, Matt Oess, Tom Payton, Aaron Quinn, Mike Ford (1st team All Ohio and Division II Player of the Year), Scott Mack, Tom Gadd-Manager, Jeff Allen-Manager, Amy Glosser-Trainer, Tracy Lingafelter-Trainer, Dan Watkins-Assistant Coach and Gene Ford-Head Coach (1988 Division II Coach of the Year).
