RIZE basketball to offer clinics for boys & girls

Bethlehem Christian Academy’s boys’ basketball team will have its fourth head coach in as many seasons for the 2021-22 campaign, but it’s a familiar face on campus. The school has tapped Rusty Watson to take over the varsity program this season and recently made the official announcement. Watson was junior-varsity head coach and a varsity assistant last winter under Kevin Hall, who has since departed the school after going 9-12 in his only season with the Knights, who reached the state playoffs before a first-round loss at Bulloch Academy. He came to BCA during the 2019-20 school year, when he was head middle school boys’ basketball coach and led the Knights to an 18-2 finish, a region championship and a state title.

BETHLEHEM, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO