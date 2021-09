When I started my writing career in the mid-1990s, my mentor Gary shared with me some tips for being more productive. Among them, I was interested to discover, was a reward system: when he finished some writing milestone---a chapter in a book, perhaps, or a lesson plan for school---he would switch over to a favorite videogame to detune from work. He specifically mentioned playing Wolfenstein 3D in the year or two before I had arrived and explained how he had obsessed over finding all of the secrets in the game, playing levels over and over again.

