Smyrna- Riverdale means more than most in 2021

Most non-region games do not carry the same significance as the league tilts. That’s not necessarily the case when Riverdale travels to Smyrna on September 24. No longer in the same league, these two historical high school football heavyweights will be meeting on the field for the third consecutive season. Having split the last two meetings with each winning at home, this 2021 head-knocker has the makings of another classic showdown. Things are a little different than perhaps in days of old as region standings are not at stake, but rest assured, there are more than just local bragging rights on the line.