The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Midnight Mass, Dear White People Season 4

If you just felt a shift in the air, that's the feeling that network TV is back. There are so many shows on this week -- from returning favorites like Dancing With the Stars (Monday at 8 on ABC), Chicagos Med, Fire, and P.D. (Wednesday from 8-10 on NBC), and Law & Order: Organized Crime (Thursday at 10 on NBC), to the premieres of new series like Ordinary Joe (Monday at 10 on NBC) and The Wonder Years (Wednesday at 8:30 on ABC) -- that deciding what to highlight here for you was the greatest feat of all time. (Or at least since last week's grand dilemma.) That's not even to mention what's coming to the streaming services over the next few days! But these are the things we do for you, and now that we've ensured you have a solid collection of things to watch this week, we can send you off into the world worry-free. Fly on, dear reader.