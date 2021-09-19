CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police Car Stolen, Man Jumps Into Harbor After Wild Chase

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police car was stolen by a man who led police on a wild chase and jumped into the harbor before being apprehended. The Baltimore Sun reports that the chase began at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday when officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle. Police said the driver refused to stop and fled, striking and damaging several cars along the way. The driver crashed, then fled on foot, and got into a police car that had been stopped by an officer who was chasing the suspect on foot.

