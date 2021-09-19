CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Shang-Chi' tops box office for 3rd straight weekend

By JAKE COYLE
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- 'œShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is the top film at the box office for the third straight weekend, but the muted reception for Clint Eastwood's 'œCry Macho' suggests older moviegoers still aren't as eager to return to theaters. Marvel's 'œChang-Chi and the Legend of...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Another Ryan Reynolds Movie Has Hit the Top Ten on Netflix

Just a couple weeks ago, Ryan Reynolds's superhero flick The Green Lantern entered the list of most-watched movies on Netflix and stayed there for a whole week. Now, it appears that fans of Reynolds must be feeling even more nostalgic because another one of his past movies has climbed its way into the list as well.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Steven Spielberg Classic Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Steven Spielberg is the only director in the history of the industry to see their filmography rack up at least $10 billion at the box office, and that’s all the more impressive when you consider The Lost World: Jurassic Park is the only time he’s ever helmed a sequel outside of the Indiana Jones franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
staradvertiser.com

‘Shang-Chi’ tops box office again with $35.8 million in ticket sales

NEW YORK >> “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stayed on top at the box office, collecting $35.8 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, according to studio estimates today. That total was good enough for the best second-weekend gross of any film during the pandemic, edging...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Emmerich
Person
Frank Grillo
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Destin Daniel Cretton
Person
Clint Eastwood
MovieWeb

When Will Jungle Cruise Be Free for Disney+ Subscribers?

Audiences will be able to join Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise from the safety of their own homes soon, and for free (minus subscription), with the Disney outing now due to hit Disney+ on November 12. The movie was released back in July, hitting theaters and Disney+ Premier Access simultaneously, but it won't be long before all subscribers can visit, or perhaps even revisit, the fantasy adventure flick.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mackenyu, Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen to Star in Live-Action ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ Adaptation (Exclusive)

Pacific Rim: Uprising actor Mackenyu and Madison Iseman are leading the cast of Knights of the Zodiac, a live-action adaptation of the 1980s manga and anime series titled Saint Seiya being made by Toei Animation and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco and Mark Dacascos are also in the firmament of the fantasy that’s coming off of wrapping production. Tomasz Baginski, the Polish animator and special effects wiz who has worked on The Witcher, is directing the movie that Toei is producing. The manga and anime, created by Masami Kurumada and first introduced in 1986, told of...
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Urbanworld Film Festival Announces 25th Anniversary Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

The Urbanworld Film Festival is set to mark its 25th anniversary with a star-studded hybrid event featuring Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay; “Wu-Tang: An American Saga’s” RZA and Shameik Moore; “King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green and star Aunjanue Ellis; “Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s” Patina Miller; “Sankofa” filmmaker Haile Gerima and more. The 2021 edition of the film festival will be presented virtually with on urbanworld.org, running from Sept. 29-Oct. 3, with select in-person events held at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, Chelsea at 260 West 23rd Street in New York. Presented by founding partner HBO and prestige partners WarnerMedia and...
MOVIES
The Independent

Man on Fire fans delighted as Denzel Washington 2004 sleeper hit storms into Netflix chart

One of Denzel Washington’s most underrated films has become a surprise hit on Netflix. The film, Man on Fire, was made in 2004 and saw Washington team up with late director Tony Scott. The pair had previously worked together on Crimson Tide.Washington stars as John W Creasy, a former CIA officer who is hired by a wealthy family to protect their daughter, Pita (played by Dakota Fanning) because of some recent kidnappings. Pita is eventually taken, leaving Creasy on a mission to catch those responsible. The film earned more than $130 million (£95 million) at the box office and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open Road#Chang Chi#The Walt Disney Co#Marvel#Asian#Hbo#Pictures Group#American Sniper#Searchlight Pictures
Variety

How Lucasfilm Made ‘Star Wars: Visions’ the Most Ambitious ‘Star Wars’ Project Since ‘A New Hope’

When Masi Oka was first approached to provide a voice for “Star Wars: Visions” — Lucasfilm’s sensational new anthology series for Disney Plus that presents nine “Star Wars” shorts by seven Japanese anime studios — it did not take much to convince the actor to say yes. “Star Wars: A New Hope” was the first movie Oka ever saw in theaters. It was the first VHS tape he ever purchased. His first job out of college was at Industrial Light and Magic, and some of his earliest credits are as a visual effects artist on George Lucas’s “Star Wars” prequels. “My whole...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: First Look at the Oscar Race

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners King Richard (Warner Bros., 11/19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, 11/12, trailer) A Hero (Amazon, TBD, TBD) The Power of the Dog (Netflix. 11/17, trailer) Dune (Warner...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

In celebration of Clint Eastwood and other age-defying directors

Clint Eastwood was 25 when he made his film debut-uncredited no less-in the 1955’s “Revenge of the Creature,” a sequel to the 1954 3-D blockbuster “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” Sporting a mile-high pompadour, the lanky baby face Eastwood plays a lab tech named Jennings who is working on an experiment involving a group of mice sharing a cage with a cat. And 66 years after “Revenge of the Creature,” the 91-year-old Eastwood is still going strong. His new film, “Cry Macho,” just opened in theaters and began streaming on HBO Max. He punches a guy, bonds with a new rooster...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ to Stream on Disney Plus on ‘Disney Plus Day’ in November

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” from Marvel Studios will hit Disney Plus on Nov. 12 — along with a slew of other new content — as part of a celebration of the two-year anniversary of the streamer’s launch. The first Disney Plus Day marks the date the streaming service first bowed in 2019 in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands. Additional content set to debut Nov. 12 on Disney Plus worldwide includes film “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, available to all subscribers (after being available under its $30 early-access pricing); the premiere of Disney Plus original...
MOVIES
Box Office Mojo

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Opens On A Quiet Weekend

The current state of the box office can best be described as polarized. On one hand, last weekend was the lowest grossing weekend at the box office since June, and if it drops further this weekend it could be the lowest since May. On the other hand, we’re witnessing a dream run for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which opened better than expected and is now holding better than expected. It is on the cusp of passing its fellow Marvel blockbuster Black Widow as the year’s top grosser, and by the end of the weekend should be nearing $200 million. The overall market may be slumping, but individual films are still shining.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Sets Paramount Plus and Theatrical Release on Nov. 10

After delaying its initial release, Paramount Pictures announced that the live-action “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will open both in theaters and on Paramount Plus on Nov. 10. Based on the children’s book series written by Norman Bridwell, the film will follow middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) who meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) and is given a little, red puppy only to wake up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure...
MOVIES
Variety

Ranking Clint Eastwood’s 10 Greatest Film Performances

Clint Eastwood is often viewed more as an icon than an actor. In Sergio Leone films, he’s the “man with no name,” staring down adversaries with a deadly squint and a malevolent hint of a grin, his craggy face mirroring the rocky landscape of the Spanish countryside where the spaghetti westerns were shot. As Inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan, Eastwood explodes on the screen with a kind of laconic intensity, daring crooks and psychopaths to “go ahead, make my day.” And somehow, over the decades, that persona has ripened, with Eastwood allowing moviegoers to see him grow more vulnerable. In later life masterpieces like “Bridges of Madison County” and “Million Dollar Baby,” Eastwood’s still a loner, still tougher than everyone else on the screen, yet willing to show the ravages of time, gruffly holding off the dying of the light. True, he’s no shape-shifter. No Daniel Day-Lewis style chameleon. There’s an inherent “Clint-ness” to all of his performances. But the notes he hits are played with a master’s flare.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney CEO: Talent Deals Undergoing “Reset” After Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

In light of the ongoing legal battle between Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and Disney, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the standards for talent deals are undergoing a “reset,” and future agreements will need to take into account the changes to movie release windows accelerated by the pandemic. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, Chapek did not explicitly mention Johansson or her lawsuit but referred to deals “cut three or four years ago” on films made during that time that got launched during the middle of the pandemic. “We’ve got a deal that’s conceived under a certain set of conditions that actually...
CELEBRITIES
KRON4

Here we go! Cast announced for new Super Mario Bros. animated movie

LOS ANGELES ( ) — In a Thursday tweet, Illumination announced the voice cast for a movie based in Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario Bros. universe. Chris Pratt will be voicing everybody’s favorite plumber, Mario, while Anya Taylor-Joy will put down the chessboard to voice Peach. Supporting them will be Charlie...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
117K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy