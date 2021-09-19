CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tuchel proves himself Chelsea's true game-changer with Tottenham tactical masterclass

By Nizaar Kinsella Chelsea Correspondent
 5 days ago

The German coach made a key formation change at half-time to turn the London derby on its head and secure a 3-0 win for the Blues. While Chelsea have undoubtedly found their missing piece on the field in Romelu Lukaku this season, there is no doubt that their ultimate game-changer since the start of 2021 has been Thomas Tuchel.

Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: What's defensive and what's offensive football?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists his system isn't defensive. Some Dutch pundits have claimed Tuchel plays a defensive style of game. But the German says: "Well, what's defensive and what's offensive? I think you could debate that for hours, weeks, years. For me it's more that my team has to stay active.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Christensen appreciates Tuchel's 'super talented' praise

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is delighted with the praise from manager Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel heaped praise on Christensen after the draw at Liverpool, describing the 25-year-old as "very strong and super talented", and emphasising how he is "growing every week in confidence and personality". "It means I've done something right!"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Injured Tottenham Hotspur duo hopeful of returning for Chelsea game

Tottenham duo Son Heung-min and Eric Dier hopeful of return for Chelsea game. According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Tottenham are hopeful of having Eric Dier and Son Heung-Min back for the Chelsea game. The duo did not travel to France for the Rennes fixture but are in a race against time to face Chelsea in the derby on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Masterclass#Tottenham#German#Portuguese#Spurs#Sky Sports#Arsenal
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel gives positive N’Golo Kante injury update ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed N’Golo Kante is in “full shape” and “ready to play” against Tottenham after recovering from injury. The Chelsea star has been out with an ankle injury since being forced off injured against Liverpool on 28 August. The 30-year-old missed the Premier League victory over Aston Villa last weekend and the midweek Champions League win over Zenit Saint Petersburg.Tuchel has now confirmed Kante is primed to return on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.But Christian Pulisic is still unavailable, despite the American returning to individual training after overcoming his ankle injury.“No fresh concerns,” Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference. “Christian [Pulisic] is in individual training and will not be in the squad.“N’Golo is back in full shape in training and ready to play.” Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is sweating on the fitness of Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn, who both exited Thursday’s Europa Conference League draw at Rennes due to injury. But Tuchel is unconcerned by his rival’s injury issues: “Let’s see who can play and not play. There’s still two days to go and I am not so much involved in speculation or prediction on who will or won’t play. It’s a tough fixture.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea held talks with Harry Kane's agents this summer, but a deal was 'never close'... with the Blues boss believing the £150m Tottenham striker would join Manchester City instead

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the club held talks with Harry Kane's representatives over a potential move this summer, but a deal was 'never close'. Tottenham striker Kane was locked in a lengthy transfer saga during the window after revealing he wanted to leave, with Manchester City also heavily interested.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea’s Tuchel explains halftime changes, winning despite sloppiness

Thomas Tuchel was as upset as you’d think with Chelsea’s first half, a performance that led him to take off mainstay Mason Mount in favor of N’Golo Kante. And it worked as the message was received and the Blues toppled Tottenham 3-0 on the half of second-frame goals from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, and Antonio Rudiger.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea at Tottenham: Tuchel should play these two stars together

Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur will be a fierce match which all Blues fans will be watching from around the globe. This heated derby will show us whether Thomas Tuchel’s men are serious about the title fight or not after a lot of talk around the subject early in the campaign. The only difficult opponent Chelsea has faced so far is Liverpool, and it only managed to come out with a draw in that contest. During the midweek Champions League bout, the Blues welcomed Zenit and honestly, they struggled to get the win. The London side dominated all night long, but it was just not good enough in the third to convincingly earn the victory as many thought it would.
PREMIER LEAGUE

