Bob Stockton

Bob Patterson is certainly a musical hero and conservationist here in St. Augustine, Florida. He has earned the title of Florida’s premier storyteller, local living legend, as well as hometown hero. A natural storyteller, Bob’s music is primarily folk-driven with a hint of old traditional Appalachian mountain songs. His repertoire ranges from his own Florida-focused original material to the classical traditional folklore as far back as the 1800s that Bob is determined to keep alive. Audiences can expect the feeling of transcending into the Osceola Forest of Florida, floating along the Ocklawaha River in a time when man was living alongside nature in complete symbiosis.
