Bob Stockton

One of the major reasons why I subscribe to The Denver Post is to read their obituary columns. They keep me up on the departed as I read about friends and lament their loss. I heard about the death of Elinor “Ellie” Greenberg while in Littleton last week. News of her death rippled through that tight-knit community like a shock wave. She passed away September 15 in Centennial. Her Denver Post obituary is lengthy and admirable about all of her life’s major accomplishments. Her life and career was truly amazing. The family has asked that those who wish may send a donation in her name to the Ellie and Manny Greenberg Scholarship Fund to Arapahoe “Community College, 5900 South Santa Fe Dr. Littleton, Colorado 80120.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO