Obituaries

Bob Stockton

Cleveland Daily Banner
 6 days ago

Bob Stockton went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. He was born in Sweetwater, but moved to Cleveland in 1972. He was a member of North Sweetwater Baptist Church from an early age. He was preceded by his parents, George R. and Nellie L. Stockton; and...

clevelandbanner.com

wrrnetwork.com

Bob Boedeker

Lander resident Bob Boedeker, age 83, died of complications from pulmonary fibrosis, pneumonia, and COVID on September 18, 2021. Bob will be cremated and ashes will be spread at a later date. Bob did not want a funeral, and believed in celebrating his well lived life when he was alive.
LANDER, WY
villagerpublishing.com

BARBWIRE BOB – Ramblin’ around the corral with Bob Sweeney

One of the major reasons why I subscribe to The Denver Post is to read their obituary columns. They keep me up on the departed as I read about friends and lament their loss. I heard about the death of Elinor “Ellie” Greenberg while in Littleton last week. News of her death rippled through that tight-knit community like a shock wave. She passed away September 15 in Centennial. Her Denver Post obituary is lengthy and admirable about all of her life’s major accomplishments. Her life and career was truly amazing. The family has asked that those who wish may send a donation in her name to the Ellie and Manny Greenberg Scholarship Fund to Arapahoe “Community College, 5900 South Santa Fe Dr. Littleton, Colorado 80120.
DENVER, CO
visitstaugustine.com

Bob Patterson

Bob Patterson is certainly a musical hero and conservationist here in St. Augustine, Florida. He has earned the title of Florida’s premier storyteller, local living legend, as well as hometown hero. A natural storyteller, Bob’s music is primarily folk-driven with a hint of old traditional Appalachian mountain songs. His repertoire ranges from his own Florida-focused original material to the classical traditional folklore as far back as the 1800s that Bob is determined to keep alive. Audiences can expect the feeling of transcending into the Osceola Forest of Florida, floating along the Ocklawaha River in a time when man was living alongside nature in complete symbiosis.
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland Daily Banner

Gladys Dominguez

Gladys Dominguez, 90, of Cleveland, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in a local health care facility. The Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel will announce survivors and funeral arrangements.
CLEVELAND, TN
State
Florida State
Cleveland Daily Banner

9-19 Library Corner

The Cleveland Bradley County Public Library has entered Phase 4.5 of our 5-Phase Reopening Plan. Face coverings are requested but no longer required to enter the library. Reservations may be required depending on the time of day and location that you plan to visit. To make a reservation for computer use, please call the Nonfiction Desk at 423-472-2163, ext. 126. For all other reservations, please contact the Administrative Assistant at 423-472-2163, ext. 110.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
klbjfm.com

Dudley & Bob

The Dudley and Bob with Chuy Show is a weekday-afternoon comedic talk radio show airing on 93.7 KLBJ-FM, from 6-10A CST in Austin, TX. For those of you who don’t know, they consistently rank among the city’s top-rated drive-time shows. You’re welcome. Host Dale Dudley (originally heard on KFMX/Lubbock, TX)...
AUSTIN, TX
Cleveland Daily Banner

9-19 Magnolia Club meets

Magnolia Garden Club attendees gather at Cleveland State Community College. From letf are Sheila Webb, Ginger Cloud, Beth Cunningham, Joelle Cavitt, Cecile Broz and Susan Davis. The August 2021 Magnolia Garden Club took place on the campus of Cleveland State Community College. Our hostess was Susan Davis, who provided a...
CLEVELAND, TN
Cleveland Daily Banner

9-22 Banner Baby — Espinosa

Fraguiely and Elinor Espinosa of Apison announced the birth of their daughter, Chloe Stephanie Espinosa, on Aug. 20. 2021, in Chattanooga. Chloe was 7 pounds 4 ounces and 20 inches long.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Companion Funeral Home
Cleveland Daily Banner

Naomi Deans

Naomi Deans, 90, of Cleveland died in a local healthcare facility Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Survivors and arrangements will be announced by Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services, North Ocoee Chapel at a later date.
CLEVELAND, TN
Cleveland Daily Banner

Local Notes 9-24

The Liz Hannah Jackson Scholarship Fund will hold a special fund-raising event at the Falcon Pointe Golf Club, on Dalton Pike, on Friday, Oct. 8. …
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
TMZ.com

Singer Kelly Price is Missing in Georgia After COVID Battle

Gospel singer Kelly Price has gone missing in Georgia, TMZ has learned -- and it happened shortly after she was released from the hospital after battling COVID. According to officials in Cobb County ... Kelly has been listed as a missing person following a welfare check conducted at her home last Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE

