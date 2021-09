Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to officially affirm that SpaceX‘s Starlink satellite broadband service will soon be out of testing a lot sooner than some may expect. According to the CEO’s tweet, Starlink will be making its exit out of beta “next month,” meaning that users can try their hands at the service by October in more countries around the world. The company originally aimed to have complete global coverage by September of this year and so far, the service is limited to parts of Europe, with exceptions in Australia, Chile and New Zealand. However, Starlink is mostly available in North America.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO