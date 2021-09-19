Apple in 2022: redesigned iPad Pro, Apple Silicon Mac Pro and MacBook Air, second-gen AirPods Pro and more
Apple is working on a new redesigned iPad Pro, second-generation AirPods Pro, a new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon, redesigned MacBook Air with Apple Silicon, and three new Apple Watch models for 2022. The company is still not done with 2021 though and is working on launching a new M1X MacBook Pro and second-generation AirPods, as per Mark Gurman’s latest PowerOn newsletter.www.ithinkdiff.com
