UK minister says ‘no immediate concern’ on gas supplies

By Ros Krasny on
worldoil.com
 5 days ago

(Bloomberg) --There’s “no immediate concern” about fuel supplies running short for consumers in the UK, Conservative MP Alok Sharma said Sunday. Sharma, president of the COP26 climate initiative, also told Sky News that government officials “don’t see any risks going into winter” from rising gas prices about to hit British households.

Biden nearing methane crackdown targeting oil and gas producers

WASHINGTON (Bloomberg) --The free ride for methane, a climate-warming gas 84 times stronger than carbon dioxide, is nearing an end in Washington. While one atmosphere-heating pollutant after another has fallen under regulators’ sway, powerful petrochemical interests and, until recently, scientific uncertainty about the scale of the problem, have thwarted methane restrictions. That will begin to change in coming weeks when the Biden administration proposes the most aggressive federal methane mandates yet for oil and gas wells.
The Independent

Drive for Britain! UK scrambles for truckers amid supply woe

In Britain this is the season of shortages: Milkshakes were off the menu for weeks at McDonald's, chicken has been in short supply at KFC some gas stations have run out of fuel and there are gaps on supermarket shelves. The problems have several causes, but one stands out: There just aren’t enough truck drivers. The U.K. is short tens of thousands of drivers, as factors including Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic converge to create a supply-chain crunch.With the industry raising the specter of Christmas shortages of turkeys and toys, the government is scrambling to lure more...
Oil prices continue to rise near 2018 highs on tightening crude markets

(Bloomberg) --Oil held gains near the highest since 2018 amid a global energy crunch that’s set to increase demand for crude, while stockpiles are falling from the U.S. to China. Futures in London traded above $77 a barrel, heading for a third straight weekly increase. Global onshore crude inventories plunged...
The Independent

Wrong to say Brexit to blame for lorry driver shortage, says Transport Secretary

Brexit has helped provide solutions to the shortages in the haulage sector rather than create them, according to the Transport Secretary In comments contested by Labour Grant Shapps said those who argued Brexit was one of the factors behind the current supply shortage were “wrong”, particularly given other European nations are experiencing the same turbulence.It comes after BP said on Thursday it had closed a “handful” of its petrol forecourts due to difficulties in securing fuel deliveries.The Road Haulage Association has previously estimated that about 20,000 European drivers have left the UK since Britain’s divorce from the European Union,...
The Independent

10 days to avoid Christmas disruption, warn retailers amid driver shortages

Retailers have warned the Government that it has just 10 days to save Christmas from “significant disruption” due to the HGV driver shortage.The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has warned that disruption to festive preparations will be “inevitable” if progress is not made to solve the shortfall of around 90,000 lorry drivers.The stark warning came as BP, Esso and Tesco petrol forecourts were impacted by challenges getting petrol deliveries.BP said that around 20 of its 1,200 petrol forecourts were closed due to a lack of available fuel, with between 50 and 100 sites affected by the loss of at least one...
The Independent

Government refuses to halt post-Brexit Faroes trade deal despite whale and dolphin massacres

The government has refused to suspend a free-trade deal with the Faroe Islands over whale and dolphin massacres, in defiance of calls from conservationists.Hunters caused widespread outrage last week when they wiped out a super-pod of 1,428 dolphins – thought to be the worst bloodbath of the mammals in the islands’ history.Just 10 days later, they responded to the global revulsion by slaughtering 53 pilot whales only a few miles from the first massacre.Wildlife campaigner Dominic Dyer has called for ministers to suspend the £580m post-Brexit agreement that the government agreed with the Faroe Islands in 2019 “until the slaughter...
The Independent

Petrol shortage: Some Shell petrol stations run out of fuel as panic buying triggers ‘larger queues’

Some Shell petrol stations are reporting that they have run out of fuel.It comes after BP, Tesco and Esso have warned of a lack of fuel at a number of their forecourts as a result of the HGV driver shortage.Shell said it was seeing increased demand for fuel at some of its petrol stations as worries over fuel running out of stock sent motorists to the pumps en masse to fill up their tanks since yesterday.A spokesperson for the Anglo-Dutch oil group said: “We are seeing an increased demand today for fuel at some of our stations, which may in...
Motley Fool

Europe's CO2 Shortage Threatens Medicine, Nuclear Safety, Food

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The ongoing semiconductor shortage has certainly caught a wide range of industries off guard. Now, countless European businesses are about to learn another hard lesson in supply chain economics.
The Independent

Government in discussions over rise in energy price cap, says minister

Boris Johnson’s government is holding talks with energy regulator Ofgem about whether a cap on gas and electricity prices for consumers may have to go up, a junior minister has said.The energy price cap imposes limits on costs for 11 million people on default tariffs – but struggling energy firms want it scrapped so they can pass on higher gas prices to customers.“We’ve had lots of conversations ... with companies themselves, with Ofgem, in reviewing that price cap we clearly want to protect customers,” business minister Paul Scully told Sky News on Thursday.Although the government has resisted calls to...
Citigroup sees gas at $100/MMBtu, if winter is cold enough

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) --Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter. Liquefied natural gas prices are skyrocketing as seasonally low European...
The Independent

Bank of England keeps rates on hold, warns over inflation

The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% while warning Thursday that inflation is set to be double its target rate by the end of this year, largely due to a sharp spike in energy prices.The decision from the central bank's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee was unanimous, though two members voted to start reining in the bank's stimulus program, which is aimed at keeping borrowing rates low in financial markets.In the minutes for the committee's meeting, the panel said developments over the past month had “strengthened” the case for some tightening of...
The Independent

Energy crisis: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
MarketWatch

Bank of England maintains bond purchase program in 7-2 vote

The Bank of England on Thursday unanimously decided to keep interest rates at 0.1%, and its two newest members were on the side of maintaining its bond purchase program in a 7-2 vote. Dave Ramsden and Michael Saunders voted to reduce the government bond purchase target to £840 billion from £875 billion, with Ramsden switching sides from his August decision. The outlook for the labor market, and hence underlying inflationary pressures, was particularly uncertain, and that some of this uncertainty should be resolved over coming months, the majority of Bank of England members said, according to the minutes. Monetary policy would at some point need to start to unwind some of its post-pandemic stimulus, the majority said, while Ramsden and Saunders argued asset purchases when CPI inflation was above 3% and the output gap was closed might cause medium-term inflation expectations to drift up further. The pound was trading at $1.3693 shortly after the decision, and the 2-year gilt inched up to 0.31%.
The Independent

Energy firms warned Government that sector was fragile, MPs told

The boss of an energy industry body has said her team warned the Government and Ofgem that the sector was fragile at least two years ago.Energy UK chief executive Emma Pinchbeck said a short-term crisis as gas prices spike has exposed some fault lines in the UK market and warned that even well-run suppliers might go bust.“I took this job a year ago. When I was hired, the chairman of Energy UK said that your biggest challenge is going to be the vulnerability of the retail market,” she told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.Commenting on the...
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
