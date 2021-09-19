CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro-Mediterranean Agreement Establishing An Association

 5 days ago

Although they are bilateral agreements with specific agreements with each partner state, association agreements have a similar structure. They aim to promote the following: respect for democratic principles and fundamental rights is an essential element of association agreements. The Association Agreements provide for the gradual creation of a Mediterranean Free Trade Area, in accordance with the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). This free trade area is created after a transitional period of twelve years after the entry into force of the agreements. However, free trade already exists between the EU and Israel. In this context, the Association Agreements between the EU, the Member States and the Mediterranean partners were adopted. These bilateral agreements replace the first generation of agreements, i.e. the cooperation agreements of the 1970s. In addition, the agreements promote intra-regional cooperation between the Mediterranean countries as a factor of peace, stability and economic and social development. Institutional structures will be set up under each association agreement.

