[vic]-Trastuzumab Duocarmazine Prolongs PFS in Pretreated, HER2+ mBC

Strategies for prophylaxis against chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in the setting of metastatic disease. Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD: I just want to reiterate what you had said, the challenge of how to use filgrastim in the metastatic setting. First of all, it’s probably useful to say that, in the ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology] Choosing Wisely [campaign], in the list of things that we can do to contribute to the most judicious use of health care resources, in the metastatic setting, really, the recommendation is more for consideration of a dose modification and dose reduction before the automatic use of a filgrastim. I acknowledge that. Having said that, I will tell you that I remember the words of Joel Grey very well, who has probably done more preclinical cancer cell line work [than anyone else], preclinical modeling of all kinds of agents. He has said that the fastest way to get a cancer resistant to a cytotoxic is to treat it with subtherapeutic doses. And allowing it to have that time to remodel and allowing some of those clones that have different genetic makeups to be able to come out and be resistant. I always bear that in mind. When I’m starting somebody, for example, on vinorelbine or eribulin in the metastatic setting, and I’m keen to get a response for that patient, I want to use the full dose, at least for a few cycles, to get a response. Then I am more amenable to going down in a maintenance phase. But I really feel the need early on to try to keep some dose intensity up, to try to use the dosing schedule that was used in the trial, that showed efficacy for the patient. Because otherwise, what are we doing here? How do you handle that?

CANCER ・ 21 HOURS AGO