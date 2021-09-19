CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

[vic]-Trastuzumab Duocarmazine Prolongs PFS in Pretreated, HER2+ mBC

By Brielle Benyon
targetedonc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgression-free survival after [vic]-trastuzumab duocarmazine treatment in patients with pretreated, metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer was improved compared with physician’s choice chemotherapy. In the TULIP trial, treatment with [vic]-trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985) extended progression-free survival (PFS) over standard physician’s choice chemotherapy in patients with pretreated HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
cancernetwork.com

Promising Responses Observed in HER2+, Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancer Following Treatment With Pertuzumab and Trastuzumab

Patients with HER2-positive, metastatic biliary tract cancer experienced promising responses and a tolerable safety profile following treatment with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab. Responses to pertuzumab (Perjeta) and trastuzumab (Herceptin) appeared promising, as well as being well-tolerated in a population of patients with HER2-positive, metastatic biliary tract cancer, according to results from...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Osimertinib Plus Bevacizumab Does Not Improve PFS in EGFR-Mutated NSCLC

Osimertinib (Tagrisso) plus bevacizumab does not produce a superior progression-free survival (PFS) benefit over osimertinib monotherapy in patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer harboring an EGFR mutation. However, for patients who have a history of smoking or an exon 20 deletion, the combination may prove beneficial. Osimertinib (Tagrisso) plus...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

pCR, EFS, Improved with Neoadjuvant Carboplatin Plus Paclitaxel, Without Veliparib in TNBC

Pathological complete response rates and event-free survival in patients with treatment-naïve triple-negative breast cancer were improved with The addition of carboplatin to neoadjuvant paclitaxel followed by doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide. Pathological complete response (pCR) rates and event-free survival (EFS) in patients with treatment-naïve triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) were improved with The...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Encouraging Activity Seen With Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Western Patients With HER2+ Gastric/GEJ Cancer

In Western patients with HER2-positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki as a second-line treatment elicited a 38% confirmed objective response rate. In Western patients with HER2-positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) as a second-line treatment elicited a 38% confirmed objective response rate (ORR), according to results from a...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfs#Metastatic Breast Cancer#Mbc#Nct03262935#Time#Ci#Os#Esmo Annual Congress
targetedonc.com

Clinically Effective Outcomes in Subgroup of Patients with mCRPC Induced With Nivolumab-Rucaparib Combo

Clinically effective results in a group of patients with HRD-positive, chemotherapy-naïve metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer was induced with nivolumab plus rucaparib. Clinically effective results in a group of patients with HRD-positive, chemotherapy-naïve metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) was induced with nivolumab (Opdivo) plus rucaparib (Rubraca), according to data...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Notable Activity in Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer Seen With Tisotumab Vedotin Plus Frontline Carboplatin and Second-/Third-Line Pembrolizumab

Tisotumab vedotin elicited significant responses without prohibitive toxicity in combination with carboplatin as frontline therapy, as well as in combination with pembrolizumab as second- or third-line therapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. Tisotumab vedotin elicited significant responses without prohibitive toxicity in combination with carboplatin as frontline therapy,...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

TFI and PFS2 in Frontline Advanced Melanoma Improved With Relatlimab/Nivolumab

In previously untreated patients with metastatic or unresectable melanoma, the addition of relatlimab to nivolumab prolonged benefit beyond initial treatment and first progression and reduced the risk of progression or death after the next line of systemic therapy vs nivolumab alone. In previously untreated patients with metastatic or unresectable melanoma,...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Tisotumab vedotin has become the first and only approved antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. The FDA has granted accelerated approval to tisotumab vedotin (Tivdak) for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Improved Outcomes With Trastuzumab Deruxtecan is Associated With HER2 Expression Levels in HER2+ mCRC

In patients with HER2-positive, metastatic colorectal cancer, fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki led to improved responses in patients with higher HER2 expression at baseline, whereas responses were seen irrespective of RAS- and PIK3CA mutation status and blood tumor mutational burden levels. In patients with HER2-positive, metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (T-DXd; Enhertu)...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

CASPIAN Update Shows Continued Benefit of Durvalumab/Chemotherapy in ES-SCLC

In patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, durvalumab added to platinum/etoposide chemotherapy continued to demonstrate an overall survival improvement compared with chemotherapy alone with a favorable safety profile, according to updated data from the phase 3 CASPIAN trial. In patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), durvalumab (Imfinzi)...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Sitravatinib Plus Nivolumab Induces Durable Responses in Advanced NSCLC After ICIs, Chemotherapy

Results from the MRTX-500 trial show that sitravatinib administered in combination with nivolumab can elicit durable response and lead to robust survival outcomes for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who progressed after deriving benefit from treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor and/or platinum doublet chemotherapy. Post-hoc analysis results from the...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Novel HER2-Targeted CAR-M Therapy in Solid Tumors

The FDA has granted fast track designation to the HER2-targeted chimeric antigen receptor-macrophage, CT-0508, for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. The FDA has granted fast track designation to the HER2-targeted chimeric antigen receptor-macrophage (CAR-M), CT-0508, for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, announced CARISMA Therapeutics, Inc.1. Early...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Toxicities With PARP Inhibitors for Ovarian Cancer

Lyndsay Willmott, MD, explains the tolerability of PARP inhibitors for ovarian cancer and how to discuss dose reductions with patients. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: PARP inhibitors as a class share a number of toxicities. The most common of which are typically fatigue, GI [gastrointestinal] toxicities with nausea and vomiting, and then impact on bone marrow function, including anemia and thrombocytopenia. Though these toxicities are common and the majority of patients who are put on PARP inhibitor maintenance will experience toxicity, the good news is that we have ways to mitigate these toxicities to allow patients to stay on the therapy. When you look at the trials, most patients were able to stay on the PARP inhibitor. Not many patients had to come off because of toxicity. But many patients required a dose interruption or reduction.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

First-Line Therapies in Ovarian Cancer

Dr. Lyndsay Willmott discusses the front-line therapy options for ovarian cancer and the factors considered in choosing maintenance therapies. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: This patient was treated by her provider with carboplatin and paclitaxel, which has been established as the standard of care for frontline therapy of ovarian cancer. This is a very reasonable choice. When providers are deciding what they may choose to do in the adjuvant setting, part of what impacts that choice is based on the patient’s surgical outcome. If this patient undergoes up-front surgery and has resected to no gross residual disease, then we may consider them to be in lower-risk group. Though the truth is there are probably no real cases of lower-risk advanced-stage ovarian cancer. But lower-risk groups may include those women who were deemed candidates for surgical excision and then undergo surgery and have resection of all their visible or gross disease, and then subsequently placing them onto carboplatin and paclitaxel.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Adjuvant Treatment with VAL-083 for Patients With GBM Shows Survival Benefit

Compared with historic controls, the use of adjuvant VAL-083 after chemoradiotherapy and temozolomide may improve outcomes for select patients with glioblastoma multiforme. Adjuvant treatment with VAL-083 following chemoradiation with temozolomide (Temodar) in patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) who have an unmethylated promoter of the MGMT gene led to improvement in survival and appeared safe compared with historic control, announced Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, in a press release.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

CIN and Metastatic Disease

Strategies for prophylaxis against chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in the setting of metastatic disease. Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD: I just want to reiterate what you had said, the challenge of how to use filgrastim in the metastatic setting. First of all, it’s probably useful to say that, in the ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology] Choosing Wisely [campaign], in the list of things that we can do to contribute to the most judicious use of health care resources, in the metastatic setting, really, the recommendation is more for consideration of a dose modification and dose reduction before the automatic use of a filgrastim. I acknowledge that. Having said that, I will tell you that I remember the words of Joel Grey very well, who has probably done more preclinical cancer cell line work [than anyone else], preclinical modeling of all kinds of agents. He has said that the fastest way to get a cancer resistant to a cytotoxic is to treat it with subtherapeutic doses. And allowing it to have that time to remodel and allowing some of those clones that have different genetic makeups to be able to come out and be resistant. I always bear that in mind. When I’m starting somebody, for example, on vinorelbine or eribulin in the metastatic setting, and I’m keen to get a response for that patient, I want to use the full dose, at least for a few cycles, to get a response. Then I am more amenable to going down in a maintenance phase. But I really feel the need early on to try to keep some dose intensity up, to try to use the dosing schedule that was used in the trial, that showed efficacy for the patient. Because otherwise, what are we doing here? How do you handle that?
CANCER
targetedonc.com

First-Line Therapy Options for mCRC

Dr Bekaii-Saab discusses therapy options for first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP: For the first-line options, there are several options for patients [with metastatic colorectal cancer]. Things that we have to take into consideration include the age of the patient, the symptoms, the performance status, and the molecular profiling. This is a relatively younger patient, age 65, who presented with obstruction; that’s why he ended up in surgery. He was quite symptomatic. Although he had recovered by the time of the decision to proceed with chemotherapy, he was still closer to 1 on his performance status. There are a number of options for this patient who’s healed: FOLFOX [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin], FOLFIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, irinotecan], capecitabine-oxaliplatin, FOLFOXIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, irinotecan] plus bevacizumab. I’ve been moving more patients in my clinic who are younger and healthier into FOLFOXIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, irinotecan]–bevacizumab based on the TRIBE2 data, and those data certainly confirm the value of the triplet over doublet.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Capecitabine/Bevacizumab and Signs of Progression/Recurrence for mCRC

An expert elaborates on the importance of the capecitabine + bevacizumab combination therapy for metastatic colorectal cancer, as well as what signs of progression or recurrence to look for in patients. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP: Maintenance strategy has to be part of our primary strategies for patients with colorectal cancer....
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Cumulative Risk Factors May Be Prognostic in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

In an interview with Dana Chase, MD during the ESMO Congress 2021, Chase discussed unmet needs for frontline advanced ovarian cancer treatment and the retrospective analysis of cumulative risk factors and their potential impact on outcome in these patients. Within 2 years of the initiation of frontline therapy for advanced...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy