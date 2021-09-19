Hospitality Weekend In The Woods 2021

How can three reasonably experienced outdoorsmen manage to get themselves lost in the Maine woods only a mile or so from their camp on the shore of a sizable pond? Easy. First, start out after breakfast to rephotograph a fallen pine fifteen minutes from camp that you had photographed in failing light a day and a half before. Second, don’t take a compass or a map. This is to be a short jaunt over familiar ground. Third, spread out and beat the bush so that after several regroupings, no one has a clear idea of the general course already followed. Fourth, give up hopes of finding the pine of choice. Photograph a substitute and strike out hastily for camp so as to have time to pack up, laze about, and perhaps have a swim before arrival of the floatplane at 5 p.m. to take you back to civilization. Fifth, when you encounter a stream that you did not cross on the outward hike, admit that you are indeed lost.

