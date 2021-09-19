The Surface Pro 8 may have leaked, with 120hz display and Thunderbolt in tow

Robby’s still working up his full review of HP’s highly-anticipated x2 detachable Chromebook. I’ll do my best to omit any spoilers but I will say that this 2-in-1 Chromebook is a hard sell for me at its $599 MSRP. It’s not that there isn’t a lot to love, it’s just a lot of money for a device that isn’t nearly as powerful as some of the current Tiger Lake devices that are priced in the same range. That said, I love just about everything this thing offers as a premium 11″ tablet and it’s a worthy addition to your Chrome OS arsenal – if you happen to get it at a discount.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO