The Surface Pro 8 may have leaked, with 120hz display and Thunderbolt in tow

By Jez Corden
windowscentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the render is of the Surface Pro X, we believe the leaked specs are likely accurate. Microsoft has a Surface reveal event coming up on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. This Wednesday, Microsoft will kick off a new Surface hardware event, and we expect to see the Surface Duo 2, a new Surface Book with a refreshed hinge, and much more. Although, one new Surface may have leaked ahead of its September 22 announce date.

