Person Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway in San Dimas
A person was killed this morning in a two-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in San Dimas.kfiam640.iheart.com
A person was killed this morning in a two-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in San Dimas.kfiam640.iheart.com
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!https://kfiam640.iheart.com
Comments / 0