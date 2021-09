A growing number of UK homeowners have been making enquiries about back-up domestic generators as the energy crisis deepens.Four small UK energy companies have already collapsed as a result of soaring energy prices, with business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, insisting there is “no cause for immediate concern” over the UK’s energy supplies. UK homeowners, however, have already begun seeking alternative energy supplies in the case that a large shortage does impact consumers across the winter. London based electrical services provider, Quantum Electrical Services told The Independent that it was now receiving enquiries into domestic generators for the first time. “Historically you’d...

