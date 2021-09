Manu Tuilagi is hoping to put his injury problems behind him and kick-start his Sale career.The 30-year-old centre is into his second full season with the Sharks and third campaign in all, but has not had the chance to hit full throttle yet.The Covid pandemic, a serious Achilles injury in September 2020 that kept him out for eight months, and more recently a minor hamstring issue have all provided interruptions since Tuilagi signed for the club 14 months ago.Sale got their 2021 Premiership season underway at the weekend with a 20-19 victory against Bath and asked if this represents the...

RUGBY ・ 16 HOURS AGO