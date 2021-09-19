Chris Rock announces he has a breakthrough coronavirus case, urges followers to get vaccinated
Chris Rock revealed that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus in a message urging his followers on Twitter to get vaccinated. The comedian, 56, took to Twitter on Sunday to share a bare-bones message with his more than 5 million followers announcing both that he tested positive for COVID-19 and encouraged them to get vaccinated against the potentially life-threatening illness.www.foxnews.com
