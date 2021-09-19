CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Chris Rock announces he has a breakthrough coronavirus case, urges followers to get vaccinated

By Tyler McCarthy
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Rock revealed that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus in a message urging his followers on Twitter to get vaccinated. The comedian, 56, took to Twitter on Sunday to share a bare-bones message with his more than 5 million followers announcing both that he tested positive for COVID-19 and encouraged them to get vaccinated against the potentially life-threatening illness.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 49

retired teacher
4d ago

So the fact that he got sick despite being vaccinated should somehow make everyone else want to get vaccinated too??

Reply(8)
30
Tanya Washington
4d ago

I’m a nurse and I will NEVER take that population control “vaccine” these celebrities think they’re untouchable until they get touched🙄 all you folks that took the vaccine can’t even tell me what’s in it and I know that to be true because I’m a NURSE and I can’t tell you what’s in. Everybody just use your common sense for a minute🤔 what’s the point of the vaccine if you still catch Covid?

Reply
10
Micki
4d ago

I will never get it. They use celebrities to entice you to get the vax. I bet none has been sick with it or vax just more fake news.

Reply(3)
18
Related
International Business Times

80 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota; 12,559 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

At least 80 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 data released Monday. The figure represents 0.002% of the state’s fully vaccinated population. The data released by officials also showed that the state has recorded at least 12,559 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which equate to 0.42% of Minnesota’s three million fully vaccinated individuals.
MINNESOTA STATE
praisebaltimore.com

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thesource.com

Wendy Williams Tests Positive For A Breakthrough Case Of COVID-19

Wendy Williams has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, according to a post on her official Instagram page. Less than a week ago, her team released a statement saying Wendy would not be out and about promoting the new season of her talk show due to ‘ongoing health issues’.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna Announces Development Of One-Dose Flu And Coronavirus Booster Shot

Ever since it first came on the scene, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has invited comparisons to the flu. You can see why: they’re both nasty, potentially fatal viruses that spread through the air and disproportionately kill the elderly and vulnerable in society. Of course, we now know that these superficial similarities hide some deadly differences: COVID-19 is far more virulent and dangerous than the flu. But as the science on vaccines continues to evolve, it’s starting to look like the two diseases might have something else in common too – in the form of an annual booster shot to help our bodies fight them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Melissa Joan Hart
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Ellen Degeneres
thatgrapejuice.net

Chris Rock Reveals He Caught COVID-19, Urges People to “Get Vaccinated”

Chris Rock is the latest high-profile name to reveal that a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. And his announcement has come with a word of advice. Taking to Twitter moments ago, the funnyman adopted a serious tone when announcing that he had contracted coronavirus. Indeed, he drew on the moment to urge folk to get vaccinated:
PUBLIC HEALTH
districtchronicles.com

Chris Rock pictured maskless in NYC day before COVID diagnosis

Chris Rock was enjoying a night out in New York City one day before he revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis – and he wasn’t wearing a face mask. Paparazzi caught the Brooklyn-bred comedian, 56, walking the streets of Manhattan with a small group of friends on Sept. 18. The vaccinated star appeared to be in good spirits, smiling to cameras in a few of the pics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, expert says

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, a scientist said today. England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, yesterday told MPs 'virtually all' unjabbed youngsters would eventually catch the virus. He revealed about half of youngsters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#The Associated Press
UPI News

Chris Rock says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Comedian Chris Rock announced on Twitter Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated," Rock, 56, tweeted. Rock said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Chris Rock Says He Has COVID, Wants You To Get Vaccinated

Chris Rock fired off a succinct tweet on Sunday morning that nobody wanted to read. “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,” he wrote. Here, you can read this terrible news for yourself. Rock’s illness appears to be a breakthrough...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Conversation UK

Four factors that increase the risk of vaccinated people getting COVID

Two weeks after your second COVID-19 vaccine dose, the protective effects of vaccination will be at their highest. At this point, you’re fully vaccinated. If you still get COVID-19 after this point, you’ve suffered a “breakthrough” infection. Broadly speaking, breakthrough infections are similar to regular COVID-19 infections in unvaccinated people – but there are some differences. Here is what to look out for if you’ve had both jabs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

No, Vaccinated People Are Not ‘Just as Likely’ to Spread the Coronavirus as Unvaccinated People

For many fully vaccinated Americans, the Delta surge spoiled what should’ve been a glorious summer. Those who had cast their masks aside months ago were asked to dust them off. Many are still taking no chances. Some have even returned to all the same precautions they took before getting their shots, including avoiding the company of other fully vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Lisa Shaw: Presenter's death due to complications of Covid vaccine

A radio presenter died due to complications from the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a coroner has found. Lisa Shaw, who worked for BBC Radio Newcastle, died at the age of 44 in May after developing headaches a week after getting her first dose of the vaccine. Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ladders

How will the COVID pandemic end?

After over 18 months of this pandemic, with the social distancing, mask wearing and on-off lockdowns, what we all want to know more than anything else is when it will all be over and how it will end. While nothing is certain, we have a lot of evidence on which to build some realistic expectations about how the pandemic will progress over the next year or so.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fox News

592K+
Followers
117K+
Post
533M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy