CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead - Rendition - Review

By Lisa Macklem
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead “Rendition” was written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews and was directed by Frederick E.O. Toye. It’s a Daryl (Norman Reedus) only episode and reunites him with Leah (Lynn Collins), who is one of the Reapers. It’s an intense episode, introducing Pope (Ritchie Coster), who is clearly the (or one of the) big bad of the season. However, I’m really beginning to feel like the show just has nothing really new to show us. This just feels like what is supposed to be a more severe version of the Saviors – the names almost rhyme! And the Commonwealth just feels like the Governor or even Alexandria (and certainly like World Beyond) again. But let’s take a look at this week’s episode. And just a quick note – I get AMC on cable. I won’t be paying for AMC+ because I can’t, so these reviews may be coming a bit late for some, for which I apologize…

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4: "Rendition"

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog reconnect with a familiar face when The Walking Dead unmasks the Reapers in "Rendition." The Dixons were on a mission to Meridian with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when the Reapers attacked the group on the road in "Acheron: PArt 2," scattering the survivors hunted down by the skull-masked killers in "Hunted." In Season 11 Episode 4, streaming now on AMC+ and premiering tonight at 9/8c on AMC, Meridian is revealed when Daryl suffers the wrath of Pope (Ritchie Coster), the newest villain out for blood on The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for The Walking Dead star's new Netflix horror movie

The Walking Dead's Sydney Park has swapped zombies for vengeful, murderous teens in her upcoming Netflix horror, There's Someone Inside Your House. Ahead of the movie's fittingly spooky release next month, a brand new trailer for the Patrick Brice-directed project is here, starring Sydney Park as the lead Makani Young.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Ritchie Coster
Person
Lynn Collins
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’: TV Review

Fox’s Our Kind of People is easy to want to like, and occasionally it’s actually easy to like. Billed as a juicy family saga à la Empire (with whom it shares executive producer Lee Daniels), the hourlong drama promises dramatic twists, luxe-life wish fulfillment and fabulously attired actors ripping into each other at fancy parties — all with an undercurrent of social commentary, based as it is on Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed 1999 book of the same name about the Black upper class in America. Alas, though the show delivers to some degree on all the above, it’s also seriously hindered...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Pope's Punishment and Daryl's Baptism by Fire on The Walking Dead

Things get heated when Pope (Ritchie Coster) throws Daryl (Norman Reedus) out of the frying pan and into the fire on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition." A Reaper reunion with Leah (Lynn Collins) brings Daryl to the Meridian, where Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the Wardens lived until just before Season 10. It's now home base to Pope and The Chosen Ones, the true name of Pope's squad of mercenaries forged by fire and ordained by God, and it's there that Daryl has his baptism by fire when he's locked inside a burning shed with Leah.
TV & VIDEOS
nbcrightnow.com

‘The Walking Dead’: Daryl’s Back on ‘Easy Street’ (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 4, “Rendition.”]. First, it was Woodbury. Then, it was the Saviors (and their dog food sandwiches, and “Easy Street” on repeat). And now Daryl (Norman Reedus) has been captured by yet another enemy group. But this time, there’s a twist.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Commonwealth#Amc
Decider

‘The Walking Dead’: Lynn Collins Discusses Leah’s Surprising Return

Most The Walking Dead fans probably expected that Lynn Collins’ Leah didn’t disappear forever at the end of last season’s “Find Me.” The first official romantic interest for Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in ten seasons of the series wasn’t just going to wander off into the woods and never be heard from again. But it’s distinctly possible that nobody predicted the big twist — and spoilers past this point — that Leah is a member of new villains, The Reapers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: "Rendition"

Daryl (Norman Reedus) has his baptism by fire when Leah (Lynn Collins) returns to The Walking Dead. In Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition," Daryl and Dog sniff out an old friend and get captured by the Reapers: the skull-masked mercenaries hunting Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the Wardens. They're the Chosen Ones commanded by Pope (Ritchie Coster), the smiting squad leader who "marked" Maggie and her people in Season 10. After taking over Meridian, where Maggie lived before returning home to Alexandria, Pope invokes the wrath of God and baptizes his newest soldier: Daryl.
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Was Elijah captured by the Reapers?

In the season 10 episode of The Walking Dead, “A Certain Doom,” we met a masked stranger who aided Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe). It was a mystery who this person was. When we next saw him, he was with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) when she arrived to save Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) in the nick of time. This character was introduced to us as Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) who was part of Maggie’s new group.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Reapers Could Do Some Legit Damage in 'The Walking Dead'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on the television series The Walking Dead. It's rare for a storyline in The Walking Dead to be totally original and not stem from the comics. So when the Reapers were introduced in Season 11, it led to lots of questions among viewers.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Negan and Maggie Must Trust Each Other in The Walking Dead Sneak Peek

"The only way this works is if we trust each other," says Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when left alone with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in a sneak peek from the next episode of The Walking Dead. "Why would I ever trust you?" asks Maggie of her husband's killer who left her behind to die to start Season 11. After escaping walker-infested subway tunnels and being hunted by the Reapers on their way to Meridian, now Alexandria's last hope for survival, Negan and Maggie must work together when they regroup without the injured and left-behind Alden (Callan McAuliffe).
TV SERIES
asapland.com

The Walking Dead Season 10: More Facts about that

The Walking Dead will Come up with the Season 10. The Walking Dead is the Longest Running Show on the AMC Entertainment. They have complete The Season 9, and Now creators come back with The Walking Dead Season 10. Here we will see the details of the upcoming season of The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Leah returns and Daryl is captured

The Walking Dead aired its fourth episode for season eleven titled “Rendition.” This episode was teased to bring us more information about the Reapers and it did not disappoint. We finally met the mysterious Pope, we saw that the Reapers might be fierce, but their numbers were small, Daryl was captured, and he was reunited with Leah again.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Why does The Walking Dead keep recycling Daryl Dixon’s storyline?

The Walking Dead has taken Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) through many growing pains throughout the series. We’ve watched this character grow and become a leader and family member to many people he would have never encountered before the outbreak. So, with all this growth and potential for greatness, why give him the same tired storyline?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Declassifies The Reapers' Real Name and Origins

The Walking Dead unmasks the Reapers and reveals the origins of the killer company commanded by Pope (Ritchie Coster). Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition." When we first saw the enemy group hunting The Wardens leader Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who was marked by Pope sometime before the events of Season 10, they sent a ghillie-suited sniper (Mike Whinnet) after Maggie and Daryl (Norman Reedus) before attacking their Meridian-bound group on the road. After Daryl reunites with Leah (Lynn Collins), his ex-turned-enemy as a soldier in Pope's unit, it's out of the frying pan and into the fire as he's captured by the masked marauders that Maggie's people came to fear as the Reapers.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy