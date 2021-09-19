Wasted Opportunities For Virginia Tech At West Virginia

I picked Virginia Tech to win this game 24-20, and for the second time in three weeks, I had second thoughts and nearly went back and changed my pick. (I nearly went back and changed my pick in the UNC game, if you recall.) I was going to change it to 27-24 West Virginia, most likely, and danged if I wouldn’t have been close. You know the saying that you should always trust your first instinct? For me, it appears that I should always trust my second instinct.