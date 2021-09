This weekend was the annual CUPAL Kickoff and Bwog could not be more jazzed about student art!. This past Friday, the Columbia University Performing Arts League (CUPAL) brought together representatives from a large majority of performing arts groups on campus to present their plans for the Fall 2021 season. CUPAL is currently in the process of developing a strong alumni network aiming to connect current students with Columbia graduates currently working in the performing arts industry in New York via networking events, discussion panels, and an online platform. We compiled a list of all upcoming audition and interview information for all you art-lovers who missed the meeting! All contact information for the groups listed can be found here!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO