"There's No Bigger Responsibility" - Ruben Dias Describes Pride of Becoming Man City Captain

The Portuguese international has become a stalwart in the Manchester City defence since signing last year, winning the Premier League Player of the Season award for his performances.

Many within English football believe the 24-year-old was the key to Pep Guardiola claiming his third Premier League title in four years with the Sky Blues, who recently awarded Dias with a fresh six-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Not only is Ruben Dias widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, but any player who is labelled as 'Vincent Kompany's replacement' needs to be a fantastic leader as well.

His constant display of leadership has been noticed, as Manchester City players and staff have voted the centre-back as one of four vice captains to Fernandinho - a reward that Ruben Dias is very proud of.

“Obviously, it was a proud moment for me," Dias told the club.

"I'm one of the captains this year, and at the same time that I'm happy for the group to have chosen me, what comes to my mind immediately, it's the responsibility of it."

He went on to say, “Obviously, I like to say this many times to myself, there's no bigger responsibility than the one I have from myself. But it's definitely a big responsibility and I will do my best to be there for everyone.”

Many believe the 24-year-old is nailed on to become Manchester City's new captain when Fernandinho retires, and becoming vice captain at the club in only his second season is a fantastic step towards that great responsibility.

Alongside Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kyle Walker have all been voted as secondary captains at the club.

