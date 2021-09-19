CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

"There's No Bigger Responsibility" - Ruben Dias Describes Pride of Becoming Man City Captain

By Adam Booker
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AecnZ_0c11slm800

The Portuguese international has become a stalwart in the Manchester City defence since signing last year, winning the Premier League Player of the Season award for his performances.

Many within English football believe the 24-year-old was the key to Pep Guardiola claiming his third Premier League title in four years with the Sky Blues, who recently awarded Dias with a fresh six-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Not only is Ruben Dias widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, but any player who is labelled as 'Vincent Kompany's replacement' needs to be a fantastic leader as well.

His constant display of leadership has been noticed, as Manchester City players and staff have voted the centre-back as one of four vice captains to Fernandinho - a reward that Ruben Dias is very proud of.

“Obviously, it was a proud moment for me," Dias told the club.

"I'm one of the captains this year, and at the same time that I'm happy for the group to have chosen me, what comes to my mind immediately, it's the responsibility of it."

He went on to say, “Obviously, I like to say this many times to myself, there's no bigger responsibility than the one I have from myself. But it's definitely a big responsibility and I will do my best to be there for everyone.”

Many believe the 24-year-old is nailed on to become Manchester City's new captain when Fernandinho retires, and becoming vice captain at the club in only his second season is a fantastic step towards that great responsibility.

Alongside Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kyle Walker have all been voted as secondary captains at the club.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Vincent Kompany
Telegraph

Ruben Dias continues to emulate Vincent Kompany after shining in leadership role

As a mark of how far Ruben Dias has come in a year, it was the Portuguese centre-back leading the team out of the tunnel at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night. In Manchester City’s line-up, Pep Guardiola also had last season’s vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne making his comeback from injury but it was Dias wearing the armband for the club’s opening Champions League game of the campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"We've Got Many Things To Improve" - Ruben Dias Pinpoints How Man City Can Be Successful This Season

Since his £62 million move from Benfica towards the back end of the summer transfer window last year, Ruben Dias has been a revelation at Manchester City. Completely transforming a depleted backline, the 24-year-old was awarded the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in recognition of a stellar 2020/2021 season, in which he won the Premier League and Carabao Cup.
MANCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#English Football#Portuguese#The Premier League
The Independent

Norwich vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture on TV and online

Norwich will look to boost their form as they host Liverpool Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup at Carrow Road.The Canaries are heading into the cup fixture after defeating Bournemouth 6-0 in the second round but their Premier League performances haven’t been as impressive.So far the newly-promoted side have lost their five opening matches, including a 3-0 loss to Liverpool at home. And after that defeat, Norwich manager Daniel Farke had only praise for their opponents.He said: “They have a world-class coach, world-class players and if I think about their key players they had a proper pre-season. We have had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham earn quick revenge as Manuel Lanzini knocks Manchester United out of Carabao Cup

After 18 attempts and 14 years, West Ham United have won at Old Trafford again at last.Manchester United had reached successive semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to worry about this being another nearly competition this year after his side were beaten 1-0 on home soil.Not since May 2007 and Solskjaer’s last Premier League game as a player for United had West Ham been able to celebrate come the full-time whistle at this stadium; there were plenty of smiles from the away side this time though, particularly after extremely recent events. This was the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho full of pride captaining Italy

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was full of pride captaining Italy to their World Cup qualifying victory over Lithuania. Italy were comfortable 5-0 victors on the night. "I was pleased to be captain today, but we've got many captains in this side," former Napoli midfielder Jorginho told RAI Sport. Jorginho was in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City captain Fernandinho confident of Champions League success

Manchester City captain Fernandinho says they kickoff their Champions League campaign tonight full of confidence. Fernandinho still believes Manchester City have what it takes to dominate Europe. He said: "If you're going to compare name by name, I think it's very level. Both teams have a very good squad. Perhaps...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
154
Followers
2K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy