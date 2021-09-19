Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 2 games
Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 2 Sunday:. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham left their loss to San Francisco with an ankle injury. The initial diagnosis from the team is a torn Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Graham will undergo an MRI on Monday morning to confirm. Coach Nick Sirianni said the team was "fearful" Graham suffered a serious injury. Guard Brandon Brooks exited with a chest injury. Rapoport reported it is believed to be a pec injury and Brooks will undergo an MRI.www.nfl.com
