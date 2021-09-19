Help The Pegasus Project on NTX Giving Day Sept 23, and Help Ida Victims Too
One of my favorite non-profits is The Pegasus Project. There's so much to love about horses. Even for those who aren't riders, most of us can appreciate the beauty and gracefulness of these noble animals. For those who are devoted “horse people,” they are intuitive, sensitive, and therapeutic companions. Australian poet Pam Brown said “horses lend us the wings we lack.” So, when they are mistreated, it is heartbreaking.classicrock961.com
