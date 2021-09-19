Help The Pegasus Project on NTX Giving Day Sept 23, and Help Ida Victims Too

Local Brother and Sister Start Huck Helps Project to Help Others. Photography Provided by Amanda Trebley Photography. Several years ago, Trisha Johnson was working with area families to put on a free Thanksgiving dinner at their church. As her daughter Colbie, a kindergartener at the time, watched Trisha do something nice for others, she was compelled to create a philanthropic project of her own. Since her birthday is in early December, she asked her friends to bring toys to her birthday party, which she then donated to Toys for Tots. Thus a tradition began, as she has collected donations each year and dropped them off at the Plainfield Police Department (PPD).

CHARITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO