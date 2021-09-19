CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help The Pegasus Project on NTX Giving Day Sept 23, and Help Ida Victims Too

By Tara Holley
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 4 days ago
One of my favorite non-profits is The Pegasus Project. There's so much to love about horses. Even for those who aren't riders, most of us can appreciate the beauty and gracefulness of these noble animals. For those who are devoted “horse people,” they are intuitive, sensitive, and therapeutic companions. Australian poet Pam Brown said “horses lend us the wings we lack.” So, when they are mistreated, it is heartbreaking.

ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

