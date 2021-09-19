Pittsburg Police Investigating Sunday Morning Fatal Shooting
Early Sunday morning, shortly before 6:30 A.M., Pittsburg Police officers responded to the 7-11 store on Century Boulevard in regards to a shooting. As officers arrived, they found a car parked in front of the business with with two women inside, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers began performing life saving efforts and obtaining information on what occurred. AMR and Contra Costa Fire personnel arrived on scene and continued life-saving efforts.eastcountytoday.net
Comments / 6