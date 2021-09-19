CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy Keane had the highest possible praise for Declan Rice today

By James Fenton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoy Keane reserves high praise for Declan Rice. Roy Keane has said that Declan Rice is “way ahead” of where the Corkman was in his career at the same age. 22-year-old Rice has been the subject of speculation linking him with move from West Ham United and Manchester United and before Sunday’s Premier League meeting between the two sides, Keane was asked whether the England international would improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

