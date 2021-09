When the trailer for Hawkeye dropped this morning, the thing that got more fans talking than any other element of the ad was the appearance of Rogers: The Musical. Clearly inspired by Hamilton (which plays at the Rodgers Theater in New York), the show seems to be a fun night out for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his family. You also get to see a brief snippet of the show, which includes a shot of actors dressed as the Avengers, Chitauri invaders, and Loki all dancing to a big musical number fronted by Steve Rogers. It's a crazy, but fun, idea, and fans have latched onto it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO