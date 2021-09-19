TIFF 2021: A Hero, Drive My Car, Sundown

There's really only one way to evaluate "Birds of Paradise," and that is this: Is it better, worse, or as good as "Center Stage"?. Every generation gets one key ballet movie. The all-time best non-documentary ballet movie is Robert Altman's 2003 "The Company," co-written by the movie's star, Neve Campbell. It is an intimate, subtle film with vivid insider details, based on her experiences as a ballet dancer. (An exquisite outdoor dance to "My Funny Valentine" in the pouring rain has a movie's worth of insight into the commitment of a ballet dance.) 1977's "The Turning Point" had great performances by Shirley MacLaine and Anne Bancroft as aging ballerinas confronting the roads not taken. That one featured sensational dancing by real-life ballet stars, including a stunning "Le Corsaire" by Mikhail Baryshnikov. But in 2000, "Center Stage" imprinted on its fans less for the dancing than for the (sorry, fans) soapy storylines about the competition between young dancers to see who will be a prima ballerina, with issues of parental pressure, perfectionist premier maîtres de ballet, eating disorders, injury, and the very rigid, even impossible standards of traditional dance companies versus experiments with more contemporary music and steps. "Birds of Paradise" is along those lines, as it tells of two American teenage girls in France, competing with others to be the one dancer selected to join the company of the Opéra national de Paris.

