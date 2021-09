Except for Kansas, the Big-12 minus Texas and Oklahoma is a respectable football conference. BYU is a national brand. Cincy, UCF and Houston have proven that they can be Top 10 ranked football programs. IMHO, they added the 4 of the 5 or 6 best available football schools from the G-5. The others were too far west. The Big 12 finally got into Florida. They bridged the gap between traditonal Big 12 country and WVU by adding Cincinnati. The brought back a former SWC school from Texas' largest city which also is rich in high school football talent. They remain a legitimate P-5 conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO