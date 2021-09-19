CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Business People: Sunday, Sept. 19

By Pioneer Press
Pioneer Press
 4 days ago

Minneapolis-based architecture and design firm Alliiance announced it is celebrating its 50th year in business. Minnetonka Orchards, a Minnetrista apple-picking and event center, announced its reopening under new owners Esther and Frank Weigela, who took over from founders Lowell and Phyllis Schaper. … The Washington County Historical Society announced the hiring of Kyle Te Poel as site manager of the Hay Lake School & Johannes Erickson Log House Museums in Scandia.

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Plymouth, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Maple Grove, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Washington State
City
Saint Paul, MN
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business People#Cos#Minnetrista#The Hay Lake School#Prestige Beverage Group#Target Corp#Doran Cos#Cfo#Berger Financial Group#University Of St#Hiway Credit Union#New Market Bank#Aetna#The Mankato City Council#Moss Barnett#Newmar Corp#Children S Home Society#Adoption And Foster Care#Lutheran Social Service#Mcn
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy