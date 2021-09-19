Business People: Sunday, Sept. 19
Minneapolis-based architecture and design firm Alliiance announced it is celebrating its 50th year in business. Minnetonka Orchards, a Minnetrista apple-picking and event center, announced its reopening under new owners Esther and Frank Weigela, who took over from founders Lowell and Phyllis Schaper. … The Washington County Historical Society announced the hiring of Kyle Te Poel as site manager of the Hay Lake School & Johannes Erickson Log House Museums in Scandia.www.twincities.com
