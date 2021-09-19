Tcxo Market Demand-Supply Chain, Opportunities, Cost Revenue, Sales Structure, Market Analysis 2021

The global Neem Extracts Market is forecasted to reach USD 3,461.7 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of neem in developing economies is expected to drive the growth of the neem extracts market in the region. The neem extract products are widely used in the pharmaceutical, personal care, agriculture, and food & beverages industries. The rising awareness among the farmers regarding the adverse effects of chemical fertilizers and pesticides on plant growth and agricultural productivity has resulted in the increasing demand for neem-based pesticides and fertilizers. Increasing investments by the established herbal companies in the manufacturing of high-quality herbal cosmetics are most likely to drive the growth of the neem extracts market over the forecast period. The demand for bio-based personal care products is more compared to chemical-based personal due to the high quality of herbal cosmetics and beneficial medicinal properties.

