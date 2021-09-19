Canva Business Model Breakdown: Product, Revenue, Competition, and The Big Question
Canva is a software product that helps designers of any skill level to create media 10x faster. The effort to do the job of creating a LinkedIn Cover post is reduced by 10x with Canva. The product is designed with the perspective of getting a particular job done for the user rather than aggregating a bunch of tools that allow a designer to edit an image. Canva's freemium version is generous and for a majority of use cases, the premium subscription is not required.hackernoon.com
