This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference. Some spam is sent with malicious intent, but a lot of it boils down to harmless email clogging up your inbox, creating a cacophony of advertisements you don't want to see and time-consuming work to delete or unsubscribe. Apple has taken aim at spam with its tool called Hide My Email, which thins out inboxes by keeping junk emails from showing up in the first place. Although we first saw it at WWDC in June, the Hide My Email feature will finally appear with iOS 15's release on Monday, Sept. 20 (Here's how to download iOS 15 and how to check if your iPhone can run iOS 15.)

