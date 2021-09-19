CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Build Your Startup's Brand on LinkedIn

 5 days ago
LinkedIn is one social media platform that you can promote your business and build awareness with potential customers, partners, investors, and employees. In this article, we will go over how startups can make the best out of LinkedIn to grow their online presence. The first impression that customers will have of your company is through these images, so it's essential to use high-quality images. The LinkedIn Sales Navigator is a premium product that allows users to search for their target market and see who can be contacted to grow sales.

ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

