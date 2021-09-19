CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Messi looks angry at being replaced; Icardi gets late winner

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi hit the crossbar with a curling free kick and looked angry at being taken off in the 75th minute in his home debut Sunday for Paris Saint-Germain. Substitute Mauro Icardi scored deep into stoppage time as PSG scraped a 2-1 win over Lyon in the French league to make it six straight victories.

thequakercampus.org

Messi and Ronaldo’s New Look on the Field

Summertime always brings amazing and surprising transfers in the world of soccer. This is when teams go out to look for players that will help them with their respective leagues’s upcoming season. This transfer season was like no other, with, arguably, the biggest thing to happen in years: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo moving clubs in the same transfer window for the first time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Icardi gives PSG win over Lyon on Messi home debut

Paris (AFP) – Lionel Messi had a lively home debut for Paris Saint-Germain but it was his compatriot Mauro Icardi who scored in stoppage time as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Lyon 2-1 on Sunday. Messi outshone his team-mates in PSG’s all-star attack for much of the game at the...
SOCCER
The Guardian

European roundup: Icardi scores late PSG winner after Messi substituted

A late Mauro Icardi strike earned Paris Saint-Germain a last-gasp 2-1 home victory against Lyon, with Lionel Messi making limited impact on his Parc des Princes debut. Icardi headed home from Kylian Mbappé’s cross four minutes into stoppage time after Neymar had levelled with a controversial penalty after Lucas Paqueta’s second-half opener, as the leaders maintained their perfect record, with 18 points from six games.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

VIDEO: Messi unhappy at early sub; PSG get stoppage-time winner vs Lyon

Lionel Messi is still searching for his first goal for PSG after being subbed off in the 76th minute (he was not happy with Mauricio Pochettino) of Sunday’s late 2-1 victory over Lyon. Messi was hardly ineffective while he was on the field (he took four shots and put two...
UEFA
washingtonnewsday.com

PSG’s Mauro Icardi scores a late winner against Lyon as Messi makes his home debut.

PSG’s Mauro Icardi scores a late winner against Lyon as Messi makes his home debut. Mauro Icardi scored a stunning stoppage-time winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 2-1 on Sunday. Lionel Messi had a lively home debut for Paris Saint-Germain, but it was his compatriot Mauro Icardi who scored a thrilling stoppage-time winner for the Ligue 1 leaders.
SOCCER
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo replaces Lionel Messi as highest-paid footballer in Forbes rankings

Cristiano Ronaldo has replaced Lionel Messi as the highest-paid footballer in the world, according to latest rankings released by Forbes. Ronaldo is set to make $125m (£91.63m) before taxes in the 2021-22 season after moving back to Manchester United with $70m (£51.31m) coming from his salary and bonuses at Old Trafford, according to Forbes.
SOCCER
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino defends Lionel Messi substitution in late PSG win

Lionel Messi cut a frustrated figure after being substituted for Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend, with manager Mauricio Pochettino opting to remove the star summer signing despite the need to find a late winner against Lyon on Sunday night.Earlier in the match the former Barcelona star had struck the frame of the goal directly from a free-kick, before PSG had to come from behind following Lucas Paqueta’s fine finish. Neymar then won a contentiously given penalty which he dispatched himself for the equaliser.Messi was then subbed off for fellow summer arrival Achraf Hakimi with 15 minutes to play as PSG...
SOCCER
AFP

Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG

It was the moment the fan had really been waiting for ever since Lionel Messi was unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player nearly two months ago. Now he is up and running in Paris and the crowd at the Parc des Princes, who will not forget their evening, will hope it was just the first goal of many.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo jumps barrier to help injured steward after his wayward shot hit her during warmup in Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in the UEFA Champions League and made his second Manchester United debut in the competition against Young Boys and didn’t waste any time to score when he tucked home from close range after a sumptuous outer foot pass from Bruno Fernandes in the 13th minute of the game. However it was not enough as 10-men United were stunned by Young Boys in 2-1 defeat, as Jordan Siebatcheu capitalised on a Jesse Lingard back pass and scored the winner in the 95th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ottumwa Courier

MATCHDAY: Alavés looks to build on shock win over Atlético

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Alavés plays at Athletic Bilbao in a Basque Country derby with the visitors hoping to build on their shock win over defending champion Atlético Madrid. Alavés had lost all five matches to start the season before it made good on an early goal by defender Víctor Laguardia to stun Atlético 1-0 in the previous round. Coach Javier Calleja will hope to get more from an attack that has only scored twice this season. Bilbao is in 10th place with only one loss this season, but it has gone winless in its last three games.
UEFA
Ottumwa Courier

Brazil's Flamengo, Palmeiras to play Copa Libertadores final

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two goals from Bruno Henrique set up an all-Brazilian final for this year's edition of Copa Libertadores featuring the two latest winners of the tournament. Flamengo beat Ecuador's Barcelona 2-0 in Guayaquil on Wednesday and will face local rival Palmeiras at the Nov. 27 final at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo.
SOCCER
Ottumwa Courier

Adeyemi nets 2 penalties as Salzburg beats Lille to go top

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Livewire teenage forward Karim Adeyemi won yet another penalty, scored it and then netted again from the spot as Salzburg beat Lille 2-1 on Wednesday to top Champions League Group G. The Austrian champion has been awarded a remarkable five penalties in two matches and four...
UEFA
Ottumwa Courier

Juventus beats defending champion Chelsea 1-0 in CL

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Italy forwards Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi ran consistently through the heart of Chelsea’s defense, Romelu Lukaku was held in check, and Juventus convincingly beat the injury-depleted trophy defender 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Ten seconds into the second half, Chiesa sprinted onto a...
SOCCER
Ottumwa Courier

Ronaldo lifts United, Barcelona slumps in Champions League

GENEVA (AP) — While Cristiano Ronaldo is keeping up his record-setting Champions League level to the end, Barcelona has become barely recognizable as a European power. Ronaldo struck deep into stoppage time to lift Manchester United to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Villarreal — his record-extending 136th goal in a new competition-best 178th game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ottumwa Courier

Mancini keeps Italy's Euro 2020 winners for Nations League

MILAN (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini recalled all the fit players from his European Championship-winning squad on Thursday for the Nations League semifinal against Spain next week. Only four players are missing from the 26-man squad that beat England in the Euro 2020 final in July: Leonardo Spinazzola, Alessandro...
SOCCER

