The Amazing American Circus gameplay

NEWFANE - On Sunday, September 12, at 2 pm, circus clown Ted Lawrence will present “Trunkside Tales” at the West River Railroad Museum, Cemetery Hill Road. Ted Lawrence will bring a piece of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, where he was a clown working under the big top and living on the railroad. He will set up the steamer trunk he used while touring the US in the 1980s. As he puts on his clown makeup, he will enchant his audience with true stories about living on the circus train and working with elephants, tigers, acrobats, and clowns from around the world. He will transform from an everyday Joe into a genuine bigger-than-life Ringling clown. There will be popcorn and activities for all ages at this program being held at the West River Railroad Museum.

NEWFANE, VT ・ 13 DAYS AGO