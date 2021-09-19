CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Amazing American Circus gameplay

Cover picture for the articleIt took a little bit longer than first anticipated, but The Amazing American Circus came to Switch this week – and we now have some gameplay. The card game, tycoon, and adventure game hybrid was delayed a few times. It moved from May to August, and was then delayed further to September 16.

Deerfield Valley News

True tales from a circus

NEWFANE - On Sunday, September 12, at 2 pm, circus clown Ted Lawrence will present “Trunkside Tales” at the West River Railroad Museum, Cemetery Hill Road. Ted Lawrence will bring a piece of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, where he was a clown working under the big top and living on the railroad. He will set up the steamer trunk he used while touring the US in the 1980s. As he puts on his clown makeup, he will enchant his audience with true stories about living on the circus train and working with elephants, tigers, acrobats, and clowns from around the world. He will transform from an everyday Joe into a genuine bigger-than-life Ringling clown. There will be popcorn and activities for all ages at this program being held at the West River Railroad Museum.
Pippu: Bauble Quest gameplay

Last week, Chequered Ink put Pippu: Bauble Quest on Switch, and we now have gameplay a few days later. The platforming adventure came to the system last Friday. Check out some information about Pippu: Bauble Quest with the following overview:. Pippu is a heroic little creature from the world of...
Lost in Random Switch gameplay

We finally have gameplay of the Switch version of Lost in Random with the title releasing today. EA and Zoink just put the action adventure game on the eShop. Here’s more on Lost in Random thanks to the official overview:. Play the odds in Lost in Random, a gothic fairytale-inspired...
interlochenpublicradio.org

GAMEPLAY: Early Music

This week, we’ll go back in time with game music inspired by the Middle Ages and the Renaissance!. We’ll hear sounds of lutes, recorders, viols, and voices used by composers to evoke the feel of ages past. Join us for this adventure Saturday evening at 8 p.m. The full playlist...
Queen Victoria
Buffalo Bill
Ennio Morricone
Take a Look at Forspoken Gameplay

Sony gave gamers a closer look at the action RPG Forspoken during the PlayStation Showcase today. The trailer delves into the story and the gameplay. Forspoken is an action RPG where you will take on the role of Frey Holland, an ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive in a fantastical and dangerous land called Athia. As Frey, you will embark on a thrilling, other-worldly adventure and face treacherous trials to unravel the mystery behind the unknown land of Athia and awaken something much more from within.
Espgaluda II Switch gameplay

Live Wire brought another classic shoot ’em up to Switch this week in the form of Espgaluda II, and gameplay is now available. As a reminder, the title just made it out on September 9. We have the following overview for Espgaluda II:. Story. Galuda is a biological weapon that...
Bonfire Peaks Switch demo gameplay

New gameplay has surfaced for Bonfire Peaks, a voxel puzzle game from Draknek & Friends. The studio made a demo for the title available earlier this week. Move onwards, move upwards, and leave nothing behind. Bonfire Peaks is a puzzle game about closure, by Corey Martin and published as well...
Eastward Switch gameplay

We have new gameplay from Eastward, an adventure game from publisher Chucklefish and developer Pixpil. The title is landing on Switch today. Escape the tyrannical clutches of a subterranean society and join Eastward’s unlikely duo on an exciting adventure to the land above! Discover beautiful yet bizarre settlements and make new friends as you travel across the world by rail.
The Plane Effect Switch gameplay

The Plane Effect is officially appearing on Switch later this week, and we now have some gameplay from the final build. The game was originally planned for August 12. However, it was later delayed so that the team could deliver the best possible experience. Here’s an overview of The Plane...
Staxel gameplay

Creative farming and village life game Staxel arrives on the Switch eShop tomorrow. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below. Staxel is a creative farming and village life game with a cast of quirky characters. Build your farmhouse, help villagers, take to the wilds to fish or hunt for bugs, and grow a variety of crops in your backyard. If you’re feeling social, you can even invite your friends over to share in the fun!
Super Robot Wars 30 trailer #2

Bandai Namco uploaded a second trailer today for Super Robot Wars 30, its new tactical RPG. Here’s an overview of the title for those that haven’t heard about the title previously:. 30 years on, the battle for our world’s future continues. Super Robot Wars is a tactical RPG that brings...
Turn-based narrative experience Frank and Drake coming to Switch

Publisher Chorus Worldwide and STAY developer Appnormals Team have revealed Frank and Drake, a turn-based narrative experience. The game is on track to launch for Switch in Spring 2022. Frank and Drake is a new take on the characters of Frankenstein and Dracula. The “intertwining, dual narrative, audiovisual adventure” features...
Metallic Child Switch gameplay

Metallic Child has received new gameplay on Switch tying in with its release. Crest and Studio HQ brought out the rogue-lite core-action game this past week. For more on Metallic Child, check out the following overview:. A large-scale rebellion erupts within the spacecraft “Life Stream.”. With the help of you,...
The most helpful townsfolk NPCs in Diablo 2: Resurrected – Best blacksmith, mystic, merchant, and more

In every Act of Diablo 2: Resurrected, the player hero is sent to a different parts of the world. With each new area comes fresh and exciting NPCs to either gossip off your ear or save your items from disrepair. These characters aren’t always straightforward though, and sometimes their jobs overlap. And if you’re new to the game, you might just default to the first trader you see and never realize how many cool options are out there.
The Good Life launches in October, new trailer

The Good Life, a life sim RPG adventure game from Deadly Premonition creator Hidetaka Suehiro, finally has a release date. Publisher Playism and developer White Owls announced that the title is due out for Switch on October 15. Here’s an overview of the story:. Naomi Hayward finds herself far from...
The Valley Reporter

Hideaway Circus to perform at Lareau Farm

Hideaway Circus, a Brooklyn-based circus and dance company, will be presenting its family-friendly show “Stars Above” at Lareau Farm/American Flatbread on September 13 and 14 as part of a tour of the Northeast. “Stars Above” is a modern, yet nostalgic take on the circuses that toured the country in the 1800s.
Adventure game Lil Gator Game coming to Switch

Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic today confirmed its next publishing partnership, as the company announced today that it’s teaming up with MegaWobble on the 3D adventure title Lil Gator Game. It will be brought to Switch under the Playtonic Friends line. Today’s announcement notes that Lil Gator Game “is built around the...
L.A. Weekly

A Rock and Roll Circus in the Park

For a lot of Stones fans, Circus is (big) tops on the Stones movie list. The all-star program originally intended for television, features John Lennon and the Dirty Mac super group, Jethro Toll, Marianne Faithfull, The Who, Taj Mahal and The Stones themselves. Mick Jagger was never hotter and the band’s renditions of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and “Salt of the Earth” are some of their best. Still, the film remained on shelves for decades, reportedly because Jagger thought The Who upstaged him. Darling follows the Stones on tour in 1965 in Ireland, providing cool performances shot by filmmaker Peter Whitehead, and a glimpse at the band’s exciting and tempestuous life near the start of their epic career.
Diablo II: Resurrected Switch gameplay

Gameplay for the Switch version of Diablo II: Resurrected has started to surface. The title just launched today, so players are now getting their hands on the finished product. Blizzard recently said that the Diablo II: Resurrected “runs like butter” on the console when asked about technical performance. Here’s some...
soprissun.com

The circus comes to town

Folks may fondly remember Carbondale Art’s Light the Night with Love HeART Walk, a community celebration that took place in February. In a similar vein, yet wholly different, Carbondale Arts is partnering with entertainment company Art of Air to bring to life another “immersive experience,” this time with circus performers and other artists converging at 13 Moons Ranch, south of Carbondale.
