The Amazing American Circus gameplay

For a lot of Stones fans, Circus is (big) tops on the Stones movie list. The all-star program originally intended for television, features John Lennon and the Dirty Mac super group, Jethro Toll, Marianne Faithfull, The Who, Taj Mahal and The Stones themselves. Mick Jagger was never hotter and the band’s renditions of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and “Salt of the Earth” are some of their best. Still, the film remained on shelves for decades, reportedly because Jagger thought The Who upstaged him. Darling follows the Stones on tour in 1965 in Ireland, providing cool performances shot by filmmaker Peter Whitehead, and a glimpse at the band’s exciting and tempestuous life near the start of their epic career.
