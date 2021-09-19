CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

3 migrants found dead in Poland, 9 others hospitalized

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The bodies of three people who were trying to illegally cross into Poland from Belarus were found in the border region and another body of a woman was found on Belarus side, Poland’s prime minister said Sunday.

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki gave no other details but said on Facebook that he’s in touch with the interior minister and head of the Border Guards and that any potential links between these “dramatic events and Belarusian provocations” on Poland’s eastern border will be examined.

European Union members Poland and Lithuania are facing increasing migrant pressures on their borders with Belarus, which are part of the bloc’s eastern border. They say it’s a “hybrid attack” by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime in Minsk that is aimed at destabilizing the 27-nation EU.

In one case Sunday, local police spokeswoman Edyta Pacuk told regional Radio 5 that residents picking mushrooms in the forest near Poland’s border with Belarus and Lithuania came across three Iraqi men, one of whom was dead. The two other men were taken into police custody and hospitalized.

Border Guards spokeswoman Anna Michalska told The Associated Press that the bodies of two other foreigners were also found near the border with Belarus.

Prosecutors have opened investigations into the three deaths, the Border Guards said on Twitter.

In a separate incident, eight migrants — three women and five men — who got stuck in the swamps near Poland’s border with Belarus were saved Sunday by the joint efforts of Poland’s border guards, police, firefighters, military and airborne ambulance service, Michalska told Polish media. Seven of the migrants were taken to the hospital.

According to the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, Belarusian Border Guards said in a statement that the body of a woman was found near the village of Lesnoye, close to the border with Poland, and that three children and two adults were with the body. According to Belarus Border Guards, the people said they were threatened with weapons and forced to cross from Poland to Belarus, Gazeta Wyborcza reported.

Belarus authorities have invited a representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to the site, Gazeta Wyborcza said.

Poland and Lithuania are building razor wire fences, have increased border patrols and have introduced a temporary state of emergency along their borders to stop illegal migration.

Michalska said over 3,800 attempts at illegal crossings from Belarus have been foiled so far in September, over 320 on Saturday alone.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Warning for the West as Russia’s secret army eyes move into Mali

Ben Wallace has warned of the UK's concern over Russian mercenaries intervening in Mali, after it was revealed the country’s military junta was in talks with the Wagner Group. As part of the UN peacekeeping mission that is being led by France, British troops were sent to Gao in December...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN agencies want access to asylum-seekers stuck at EU border

Two United Nations agencies requested access Tuesday to asylum-seekers stranded at Belarus s border with Poland and Lithuania after four migrants were found dead in the area.The International Organization for Migration and the U.N. Refugee Agency called on the governments involved to be guided primarily by human rights and international law as they try to stop people from illegally entering the European Union from Belarus. In a joint statement, the U.N. agencies called for an investigation of the four deaths and asked for “immediate access" to other refugees and migrants "in order to provide lifesaving medical help, food,...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
The Independent

Serbian troops on alert on Kosovo border as tensions mount

Serbia has raised its troops' combat readiness on the border with Kosovo amid increasing tensions with its breakaway former province, the Serbian defense minister said Thursday.Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo were blocking the border for a fourth straight day to protest a decision by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. There are fears the latest incidents could unleash much deeper tensions between the two Balkan foes.Kosovo has deployed its special police force to the predominantly ethnic Serb-populated area of Kosovo to enforce the new license plate rule. Serbia itself has for years been...
POLITICS
audacy.com

Migrant slashes 2 bus ticket checkers, 3 others in Italy

ROME (AP) — Italian police on Sunday were investigating a Somali asylum-seeker for attempted murder after he allegedly slashed two ticket controllers aboard a bus in the beach resort town of Rimini, then wounded three other people, including a boy, as he fled. Investigators are ruling out terrorism as a...
WORLD
AFP

France builds EU support in sub row, but some warn against US rift

European allies rallied cautiously around France on Tuesday after the US and Australian decision to strip Paris of a submarine supply contract, but some warned the dispute should not torpedo trade talks. German Europe Minister Michael Roth said France's diplomatic crisis with the US was a "wake-up call for all of us" on the importance of uniting an often divided EU on foreign and security policy. A furious France has accused the United States, Australia and Britain of working behind its back to negotiate the AUKUS defence pact and replace Canberra's multi-billion-dollar order of French submarines with a US contract. The show of solidarity from Germany and the EU's top officials was welcomed by France, which said the breakdown of trust with Washington strengthened the case for Europe to set its own strategic course.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Lithuania#Ap#The Border Guards#Belarusian#Eu#Iraqi#Polish#Belarus Border Guards
The Independent

Anti-LGBT resolution revoked by regional assembly in Poland

A rural region in southern Poland revoked an anti-LGBT resolution Wednesday under the threat of losing European Union funding.The regional assembly of Swietokrzyskie voted in a special session to revoke the resolution, first passed in 2019, that stated “opposition to the attempts to introduce LGBT ideology to local government communities and the promotion of this ideology in public life.”The measure also declared “deep disapproval and strong opposition to the attempts by liberal political and social circles to promote an ideology based on LGBT affirmation, which are in clear contradiction to the cultural heritage and centuries-old Christian traditions not only...
SOCIETY
BBC

Migrants freezing to death on Belarus-Poland border

The BBC has obtained first-hand accounts from migrants who say they’ve been illegally deported from the European Union by Polish border troops. Close to the border between Belarus and Poland, the BBC’s Europe correspondent Nick Beake found migrants stranded in a forest, with night-time temperatures dropping well below freezing. Four people are known to have died.
EUROPE
Defense One

Why France Is Getting No Sympathy for Its Lost Sub Deal

France is fuming over AUKUS—the new tripartite security arrangement that scuttled its contract to build submarines for Australia—but is receiving scarcely any expressions of sympathy from fellow EU member states. That may be because France itself uses some distinctly tough tactics to secure arms exports, and sells to customers others deem unsavory. Yes, Paris considers arms exports essential to its sovereignty, but its friends too are interested in sovereignty, not to mention fair play.
ECONOMY
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Mexican forces surround border migrant camp

A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller at dawn Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead .Both governments appeared eager to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation at the border, even as the U.S. expulsion of Haitians to their troubled homeland caused blowback for the administration of President Joe Biden The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, submitted a letter of resignation protesting the “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

France rallies EU as trust in US, UK and Australia wanes

France on Tuesday urged its European Union partners to consider whether to delay negotiations on the bloc’s future trade agreement with Australia over what Paris says is a lack of trust sparked by a major defense deal between the U.S., Australia and Britain.French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said he would raise the trade pact and the security implications of the deal, known as AUKUS, at a meeting with his counterparts in Brussels and that France would ensure that it is discussed at EU summits and ministerial meetings next month.The Indo-Pacific security pact will see Australia cancel a...
WORLD
AFP

Ethnic Serbs dig in for long protest over Kosovo ban

Ethnic Serbs dug in Wednesday for a long protest over the Kosovo government's decision to ban vehicles with Serbian plates as they formed a tent camp on the border with Serbia. A few hundred ethnic Serbs were camping in tents by trucks parked in the middle of the roads leading to the border.
PROTESTS
AFP

Europe rights court rules Russia behind Litvinenko murder

Europe's top rights court on Tuesday ruled that Russia was responsible for the 2006 killing in London of the dissident former agent Alexander Litvinenko, a verdict swiftly rejected by Moscow. "Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the UK," said the Strasbourg-based The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
EUROPE
AFP

Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont arrested in Italy

Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont was arrested in Italy on Thursday, his lawyer and an aide said, four years after fleeing following an independence referendum that Madrid ruled unconstitutional. The European MEP was expected to appear in court on Friday at a hearing that could see him extradited to Spain to face sedition charges. The Catalan leader -- who has been based in Belgium since the 2017 referendum -- was detained in Alghero, Sardinia, his chief of staff, Josep Lluis Alay, wrote on Twitter. "At his arrival at Alghero airport, he was arrested by Italian police. Tomorrow (Friday), he'll appear before the judges of the court of appeal of Sassari, who will decide whether to let him go or extradite him," Alay said.
EUROPE
The Independent

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Sardinia

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was detained Thursday in Sardinia, Italy his lawyer said.Lawyer Gonzalo Boye wrote on Twitter that the ex-Catalan regional president, wanted by Spain for his role in a failed bid for secession four years ago, was being held under a European arrest warrant issued by Spain in 2019. His arrest was confirmed by Boye to the Associated Press. Puigdemont, who now holds a seat in the European Parliament, lost his immunity earlier this year.Sardinian media reported earlier in the week he was due to attend an event in Alghero on Sunday, so his presence...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

580K+
Followers
318K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy