More rotation shuffling ahead, as Bryse Wilson heads to 10-day IL
MIAMI — The Pirates have 13 available starts after Max Kranick took the ball Sunday. Whether it’s good or bad, they should not lack for intrigue. To make room for Kranick, the Pirates placed Bryse Wilson on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, which could conceivably put on the shelf a third starter this month after JT Brubaker (right shoulder inflammation) and Steven Brault (left lat strain) also went down.www.post-gazette.com
