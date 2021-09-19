Boston College 28, Temple 3: Observations

AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts football posted its highest scoring output against a Power 5 opponent since 2016, but fell short against Boston College, 45-28 in the 2021 home opener at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The loss leaves the Minutemen at 0-2, while the Eagles improve to 2-0. Brady Olson threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns in his collegiate debut for a UMass team that recorded 335 yards of total offense on the day to produce its highest scoring output since the squad put up 28 at South Carolina on October 22, 2016. Ellis Merriweather rushed for 56 yards with a long of 32 while Kay'Ron Adams added 37 yards on the ground with a touchdown. Gerrell Johnson led the defense with 13 tackles, five solo, with Da'Shon Ross adding eight stops for the Minutemen defense that registered five TFLs on the day.

