How to convert a WhatsApp voice message to text

marketresearchtelecast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has done nothing more than start the month of September and there are already many new features that WhastApp would be working on to incorporate new functions to the famous messaging application. We have seen how those of Mark Zuckerberg would be developing new functions to hide certain private data, designing the new reactions and bubbles, backup copies for the chats in an encrypted way in the cloud, transfer the chats from Android to the iPhone or the possibility of converting the voice memos to text. Functions that will be coming to the app over the next few weeks or months, but in some cases, there are certain functions that we can easily add before they arrive. We refer to that of be able to translate voice messages to text on WhatsApp.

