It’s Paris Saint-Germain vs. Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 action Saturday as Lionel Messi takes the pitch once again for the French League frontrunners. Messi is part of a loaded lineup that also includes French star Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian star Neymar as PSG as well as former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos on defense. The club has stormed out to a perfect 4-0-0 record so far in Ligue 1 play. On the other side, Clermont Foot is also undefeated, going 2-2-0 through its first four matches.

UEFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO