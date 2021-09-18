CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Paris: First withdrawal of a French US ambassador in history shows “the intensity of the crisis”

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced this Friday night through a release the decision to “immediately call for consultations” with the French ambassadors in the United States and Australia at the request of President Emmanuel Macron “due to the exceptional gravity of the announcements made on September 15 “by the representatives of those two nations.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Sub snub just one symptom of longtime French unease with US

Liberty and Fraternity, yes. Equality, not so much.Born of a revolution fought for liberty, ties between the United States and its oldest ally, France, have long been fraternal, but they've also been marked by deep French unease over their equality.French concerns about being the junior partner in the relationship boiled over last week when the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security initiative for the Indo-Pacific, aimed at countering a rising China. The AUKUS agreement scuttled a multibillion-dollar submarine deal that France had with Australia, but, more alarmingly for the French, pointedly ignored them, reinforcing a sense of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Aukus defence pact has led to a ‘loss of trust’ in the US, says key adviser to Merkel

The Aukus defence pact has led to a “big loss of trust” in President Biden’s administration, a key adviser to German chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Christoph Heusgen, who served as German ambassador to the United States until June of this year, said that President Biden was treating allies in the same way as his predecessor Donald Trump did. He told The Financial Times that the agreement, which will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using British and American technology, was an “insult to a Nato partner”, adding: “I don’t know whether that loss has been sufficiently outweighed by the...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

UK seeks smoother waters with France after subs row

Britain on Friday sought to turn a page with France after a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centred on alleged deceit over a submarine contract with Australia. French President Emmanuel Macron was left furious last week after Australia ditched a mega-deal to buy diesel submarines from France in favour of nuclear-powered US ones, under an agreement secured during secret talks facilitated by Britain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached out to Macron for a telephone call Friday after Paris accused its UK, US and Australian allies of a "stab in the back" over the deal and dismissed London as a "junior partner" to Washington. Johnson and Macron "reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France relationship and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally," Downing Street said in a statement.
POLITICS
The Independent

France's role in NATO not in question despite US rift

As tensions between France and the United States simmered this week over an Indo-Pacific defense deal that sank a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract, a French general handed the baton of a key NATO command center to a fellow French air force officer.At a ceremony Thursday in Norfolk, Virginia, Gen. Philippe Lavigne took charge of Allied Command Transformation, where NATO does its strategic thinking, from Gen. Andre Lanata, who had led the center for three years. The handover cemented France’s place at the head of one of the military alliance's two strategic command centers, and NATO’s only headquarters in North...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Biden-France spat over sub deal gone bad isn't as simple as the French make it out to be

It should have been an easy diplomatic triumph for the new Biden administration: the announcement of a technology-sharing pact with close ally the United Kingdom to furnish their mutual partner Australia with nuclear-powered submarines capable of challenging China’s rapidly growing navy across the Pacific Ocean. Instead, much of the attention has been sucked up by a major diplomatic faux pas.
WORLD
The Associated Press

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

NEW YORK (AP) — This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of France’s incandescent rage over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative and loss of a submarine deal worth billions, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#France 2#Government Of France#French#Nato#Europeans#Australian
AFP

US says 'no indication' Iran wants to return to nuclear deal talks

The United States said Thursday that Iran has given no hint that it wants to return to stalled talks over reviving the Iranian nuclear deal. "For now, certainly there's no indication, positive indication that Iran is prepared to come back... and to try to close down the remaining issues," a senior US official said. Western nations are trying to build momentum at the UN General Assembly in New York this week to kickstart the accord. Then-president Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Iran that Washington had lifted as part of the agreement.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Merkel rivals plead for stronger Europe in final election debate

The two candidates running neck-and-neck to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor called for a stronger European Union on Thursday, in a final TV debate that did little to shake up a race expected to end in lengthy coalition negotiations. Foreign policy has featured little during the tight campaign, but in their final joint TV appearance, the two main contenders for Merkel's job -- Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the SPD and Armin Laschet from Merkel's conservative bloc each called for a strong, sovereign Europe.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

French ambassador returning to US after Biden and Macron call discussing Australian nuclear sub deal

Diplomatic relations between France and the United States are on the mend after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time since the trilateral AUKUS alliance was announced.The deal between the US, the UK and Australia sank France’s $60bn submarine contract, leading to the unprecedented recall of its ambassador from Washington.In a joint statement following the call on Wednesday, Mr Macron said the ambassador will return in the next week after Mr Biden reaffirmed his “on-going commitment” to France and Europe.The pair agreed to meet in person at the end of October, likely around the Group...
WORLD
AFP

French anger to test UN unity

UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned for years about the impact of divisions at the Security Council. - Anger vs. interests - The three Western nations on the Security Council have clashed before, notably with France's strident objections to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, but during the Cold War and again in recent years they have largely been in lockstep.
WORLD
PBS NewsHour

EU’s top diplomat says it can deploy military forces without U.S., NATO approval

President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron Wednesday for the first time since France erupted with anger over a new Indo-Pacific defense alliance between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Nick Schifrin looks at European-U.S. relations with Josep Borrell, the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice president of the European Commission.
MILITARY
Fox News

AUKUS: Former French ambassador offers sarcastic response to Blinken tweet

Gérard Araud, the former French ambassador, joined leaders in Paris who expressed outrage over last week's nuclear submarine deal between the US, UK and Australia. France will lose a nearly $100 billion deal to build diesel submarines for Australia under the terms of the initiative, which will see the U.S. and Britain help Canberra construct nuclear-powered ones.
WORLD
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China. But while stressing to fellow world leaders the […]
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy