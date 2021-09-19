Texas A&M in top 5 of Coaches Poll heading into SEC play

It was another crazy weekend across college football. However, it could have been even crazier. Top-ranked Alabama stopped a two-point conversion to beat Florida while No. 6 Clemson held Georgia Tech out of the endzone on fourth-and-one as two highly-ranked teams avoided upsets. No. 8 Cincinnati was down for much of the game against Indiana. No. 3 Oklahoma took quite some time to truly put away Nebraska while No. 11 Ohio State was able to pull away late but was in a battle with Tulsa all afternoon as well.