CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Texas A&M in top 5 of Coaches Poll heading into SEC play

By Brian Perroni
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another crazy weekend across college football. However, it could have been even crazier. Top-ranked Alabama stopped a two-point conversion to beat Florida while No. 6 Clemson held Georgia Tech out of the endzone on fourth-and-one as two highly-ranked teams avoided upsets. No. 8 Cincinnati was down for much of the game against Indiana. No. 3 Oklahoma took quite some time to truly put away Nebraska while No. 11 Ohio State was able to pull away late but was in a battle with Tulsa all afternoon as well.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Top-ranked Alabama defeated No. 11 Florida, 31-29, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 3-0 on the year. “Tough environment against a really good...
ALABAMA STATE
USA Today

Paul Finebaum ranks college football's top four

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has ranked college football’s top four teams following week one action. Week one was very eventful. Let’s recap what happened in week one. UNC fell to Virginia Tech on Friday night. Georgia dominated Clemson’s offense and won a 10-3 brawl over the Tigers. Ohio State held off Minnesota to win 45-31. LSU lost on the road to Chip Kelly and UCLA. Penn State won a defensive battle at Wisconsin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Sec#Coaches Poll#American Football#Cbs#Alabama#Penn State#Virginia Tech#Fresno State#Byu#Associated Press Top 25#Usa Today Afca#Notre Dame#Ohio State#Iowa State#Coastal Carolina#Michigan State#Oklahoma State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
audacy.com

Jones: 'It's going to be difficult' for Alabama to reclaim SEC title

Last weekend, the college football world learned that Alabama is vulnerable -- the defending national champions survived a scare in Gainesville, defeating SEC rival Florida, 31-29, in an unexpected nail-biter. And while the Crimson Tide remain undefeated and the top-ranked program in the country, CBS Sports analyst Brian Jones harbors...
ALABAMA STATE
LonghornCountry

Texas vs. TCU Kickoff Time Announced

On October 2, the Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth. The Big 12 conference announced that the game will be yet another early 11 a.m. CT, kickoff time (ABC). Currently, Texas leads the series with a 63-27-1...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said about Texas

The Longhorns are headed to a once familiar place in Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks in what used to be one of the most heated rivalries in college football. Texas is fresh off a 20-point win against a then ranked Louisiana squad, and is now focusing their attention onto an Arkansas team, who many people are predicting will give them a tough time will be a one score game.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy discusses possibility of former SEC head coach going to USC

To the shock of the college football world, late Monday evening USC fired head coach Clay Helton after just two games into the season. The final straw apparently was SC’s loss this past weekend to Stanford. And while the Trojans have an interim coach for the rest of the season, the quest is now on to find a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee will have a new starting QB Saturday, per report

Tennessee has reportedly settled in on its starting quarterback as the Volunteers take on Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. According to GoVols247 and 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, Hendon Hooker will start behind center against the Golden Eagles. Hooker will play in place of Joe Milton, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Vols’ loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
TENNESSEE STATE
12thman.com

Texas A&M Opens 10th SEC Season at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball prepares to open its 10th season as a member of the Southeastern Conference this week, as the Maroon & White (7-3) travel to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-4) in a 6 p.m. matchup Wednesday at Foster Auditorium. Streaming for the match is available via SEC Network+ and the ESPN app.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

College Football Coaches Poll top 25 rankings updated for Week 3

The USA Today College Football Coaches Poll revealed new top-25 rankings entering Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Oregon upset of Ohio State spoke loudest in Week 2, as well as interesting quarterback situations for victorious programs like Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M in the SEC. The other big...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy